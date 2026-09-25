Justin Thomas has spent years asking questions from the best players around him, and that habit has shaped his approach to team golf. At the 2026 Presidents Cup, Thomas explained to Golf Digest why these events mean so much to him. His answer went beyond winning. Thomas said he loves learning how other elite players think and approach the game. That curiosity has now helped him become a mentor for 21-year-old rookie Jackson Koivun at Medinah.

Justin Thomas' Team Golf Secret Goes Back To Phil Mickelson

Thomas knows team golf from both sides. Earlier in his career, he was the young player asking veterans for advice. Now, at 33, he is the experienced player helping someone else handle his first Presidents Cup. That change was clear when he discussed Koivun before the event.

Thomas recalled waiting for team events because he knew Phil Mickelson would be more willing to share advice with him. “I would literally wait until team events to ask Phil questions,” Thomas told Golf Digest. He said he would follow Mickelson around and keep asking questions because he wanted to learn.

That same curiosity is now part of Thomas' role with Koivun. The 21-year-old rookie joined the U.S. team only months after leaving Auburn and turning professional. Thomas said he wanted Koivun to know he had someone to ask whenever he needed help during his first major team event.

Justin Thomas Shows His Team Golf Value At Medinah

Thomas did not just talk about team golf. He backed it up on Thursday. Playing alongside Koivun, he helped Team USA beat Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria 4 and 3 in the opening four-ball session, giving the Americans an important point.

His Presidents Cup record also explains why captain Brandt Snedeker trusted him with a captain's pick. Thomas entered Medinah with a 10-3-2 record across three appearances. Golf Digest noted that he has the best winning percentage among U.S. players with at least 10 Presidents Cup matches.

Thomas' own words explain what separates these weeks from regular tournaments. “We have the 12 best players in the U.S., and we all go about it differently,” he said. “Just how we all do that and get to that is fascinating to me.” That mindset is now helping him guide the next generation.