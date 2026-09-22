Seasoned Gaganjeet Bhullar leads a field of experienced and promising stars when the second half of the prestigious Indian Golf Premier League rolls out with the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 from September 25. The event is presented by Vimtra Ventures, who have the record-holder Bhullar in their squad. The Asian Games silver medallists' 11 wins on the Asian Tour is the most by an Indian. Apart from Bhullar, the field also has Shiv Kapur, a four-time Asian Tour winner and the 2002 Asian Games gold medallist and an Olympian, Udayan Mane, three-time Asian Tour winner, Gaurav Ghei and Asian Tour winner Chiragh Kumar.

There are some other established stars like Indian-American Manav Shah, who played the US Open this year, and IGPL winners Aman Raj, Sachin Baisoya and Aryan Roopa Anand among others.

The Al Hamra Golf Club will also see the debut of three new stars — Arjun Prasad, Joshua Grenville Wood, who was granted the UAE citizenship three years ago, and Ravi Kumar.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of AM Green IGPL, said, "We are delighted to be back in the UAE, which has now become a major hub for world golf. The AM Green IGPL is growing in strength with each event and is a great mix of youth and experience."

After six events, one of which was co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour, the IGPL Tour will make one more international visit to the UAE, before it returns to India for the next eight events.

This will be the sixth event held outside India this season and it follows the successful staging in Morocco, Congo, South Africa and Mauritius.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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