Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele are five players who could attract plenty of attention at the 2026 Presidents Cup. With the event set to begin at Medinah Country Club from September 24 to 27, Team USA and the International Team are ready for four days of match play. But with 24 players fighting for points, some names stand out more than others based on their 2026 form, Presidents Cup records and current PGA Tour numbers. That is where this power ranking comes in.

Presidents Cup 2026 Power Rankings Feature Scheffler And Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2026 Presidents Cup as the player at the top of these power rankings, with Collin Morikawa, Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele also making the list. The event starts September 24 at Medinah Country Club, where Team USA and the International Team will meet across four days of match play. The ranking looks at 2026 results, recent form, Presidents Cup experience and key PGA Tour numbers.

Xander Schauffele takes fifth after building a 10-4-0 Presidents Cup record across three appearances. His 2026 season included a runner-up finish at the Rocket Classic, a third-place finish at The Players Championship and a T7 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Hideki Matsuyama is fourth after six previous appearances and a 9-13-5 record.

The middle of the list belongs to two players with very different paths. Si Woo Kim is third after 11 top-10 finishes in 24 PGA Tour starts this season, while Collin Morikawa sits second after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and carrying a 6-2-0 Presidents Cup record. That leaves Scheffler at No. 1.

Scottie Scheffler Leads A Strong Five-Player Group

Si Woo Kim has been one of the most consistent players in the International lineup this year. He has three runner-up finishes and two third-place finishes, while his 0.738 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green leads the PGA Tour. His 6-5-0 Presidents Cup record also gives him useful match-play experience.

Morikawa gets the second spot because his iron play and Presidents Cup record stand out. His 0.664 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green ranks fourth on the PGA Tour, and he has six wins against two losses in the event. Scheffler, meanwhile, has three PGA Tour wins in 2026 and leads the Tour in SG: Total at 2.249.

Scheffler's Presidents Cup record is 3-5-1, so his ranking is driven more by his current level than his past results in this event. He also leads the PGA Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green and Greens in Regulation. With Medinah waiting and 30 matches set across four days, these five players have plenty of reasons to draw attention.