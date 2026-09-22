Mikayla Demaiter gave her Instagram followers another reason to stop scrolling with a new set of photos. The former hockey goaltender shared seven pictures wearing a black corset and skirt, and the post quickly drew attention from fans. Much of the reaction focused on her relationship with golfer Bryson DeChambeau, with one follower even writing, “I wish I was Bryson for the day.” The Sun reported the reactions after Demaiter's latest Instagram update on September 22, 2026.

The 26-year-old Canadian has built a large social media following since leaving hockey. Her relationship with DeChambeau was confirmed by Us Weekly in August, which reported that the pair were “very happy” together. Their public appearances have since added more interest around the couple.

Mikayla Demaiter's Instagram Photos Draw Attention From Bryson DeChambeau Fans

Demaiter's latest Instagram post featured seven photos from different poses, including pictures of her sitting on a bed and holding up her hair. The Sun reported that fans quickly filled the comments with compliments, while several also brought DeChambeau into the conversation because of their reported relationship.

One follower wrote, “I wish I was Bryson for the day.” Other comments included, “Just an absolute goddess,” “Absolutely stunning,” and “Simply the best.” The reaction added another layer to a post that was otherwise focused on Demaiter and her social media presence. The Sun reported the comments from her followers.

Demaiter has more than three million Instagram followers and regularly shares lifestyle and modeling content. She previously played hockey as a goaltender before retiring at 19 following a knee injury. She later built her career around modeling and social media.

Bryson DeChambeau Romance Adds More Interest Around Mikayla Demaiter

The attention around Demaiter has grown alongside her relationship with DeChambeau. Us Weekly reported in August that the golfer and Demaiter were dating, with a source describing the pair as “very happy” while also saying they were private about their relationship.

Fans had already noticed clues before that report. Demaiter was seen at a LIV Golf event wearing a guest pass, while a Crushers GC hat connected to DeChambeau was visible in the background. The pair were later seen together at LIV Golf Indianapolis, adding to the growing interest around them.

Demaiter's latest post has now brought that attention back to Instagram, with fans discussing both her photos and her connection to DeChambeau. The golfer has remained a major name in professional golf, while Demaiter continues to grow her own audience online. Their relationship has given fans another reason to watch both.