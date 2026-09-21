Bryson DeChambeau is turning his own backyard into a golf arena. The two-time U.S. Open champion announced “Bryson's Backyard Games” on September 21, bringing 10 YouTube golfers and creators together for a 10-day elimination competition.

The first matches begin September 22, with players facing each other in one-hole contests on custom holes built around DeChambeau's home. The final survivor will then get a chance to play DeChambeau himself in a three-hole match for $100,000, adding a major twist to the competition.

Bryson DeChambeau's Backyard Games Brings $100,000 Prize

The format is simple but gives every match something at stake. Two players will be randomly selected for each one-hole contest, with the loser eliminated immediately. The winner stays in the competition and moves closer to the final showdown with DeChambeau.

The field includes Grant Horvat, Brad Dalke, Chance Taylor, Rhett Anderson, Wesley Bryan, George Bryan, Arlynn Spence, Sara Winter, Martin Borgmeier and Chazzy Bowker. The mix brings together familiar names from the growing YouTube golf scene rather than a traditional professional tournament field.

The biggest moment will come when only one player remains. That golfer must beat DeChambeau over three holes to claim the $100,000 prize. If DeChambeau wins, he said the money will instead go to one of his social media followers.

Grant Horvat And Bryan Brothers Join Bryson DeChambeau

The lineup gives the competition a different feel from DeChambeau's usual professional events. Grant Horvat and the Bryan brothers are already well known among YouTube golf fans, while players such as Brad Dalke and Martin Borgmeier bring competitive experience to the backyard matches.

DeChambeau has spent the past few years building a large audience through golf challenges and videos. His channel has featured projects such as “Breaking 50,” equipment tests and unusual golf challenges, helping him reach viewers beyond the regular professional golf audience.

“Bryson's Backyard Games” continues that approach with a competition designed for daily online content. With eliminations starting September 22 and the $100,000 showdown waiting at the end, the event gives DeChambeau another way to bring competitive golf directly to his social media audience.