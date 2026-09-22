Bryson DeChambeau had golf fans guessing when he posted “I'm coming home” before a major announcement. The timing made the message look like a possible PGA Tour return, especially with LIV Golf facing bankruptcy proceedings. But DeChambeau's reveal on September 21 had nothing to do with a tour switch. He announced “Bryson's Backyard Games,” a new 10-day golf competition with 10 players, unusual one-hole matches and a $100,000 prize.

Bryson DeChambeau Reveals $100K Backyard Games After ‘I'm Coming Home' Tease

DeChambeau's September 20 Instagram post created plenty of room for guesses. Reuters reported that the two-time U.S. Open champion had teased an announcement with the words “I'm coming home.” With his future in professional golf under discussion, the phrase was widely read as a possible PGA Tour hint.

The answer was much more literal. DeChambeau revealed “Bryson's Backyard Games,” where 10 golfers compete around his own property for a chance to face him. Each round uses a one-hole match, with the loser eliminated. The final player then gets three holes against DeChambeau for the $100,000 prize.

There is another twist to the money. DeChambeau said, “If I win, then I'll be giving it all away to one of my followers.” The first match was scheduled for September 22, with the series set to release through his YouTube channels.

LIV Golf Uncertainty Made DeChambeau's Tease Look Bigger

The timing mattered because LIV Golf had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey on September 8. Reuters reported that DeChambeau was listed among the league's major creditors, with an unsecured claim of about $5.7 million. LIV said the filing was part of a restructuring process.

That background explains why “I'm coming home” sounded like career news before the reveal. DeChambeau's Backyard Games instead keeps the focus on his growing YouTube presence. The 10-player field includes Grant Horvat, Brad Dalke, Chance Taylor, Rhett Anderson, Wesley Bryan, George Bryan, Arlynn Spence, Sara Winter, Martin Borgmeier and Chazzy Bowker.

The announcement leaves DeChambeau's professional future separate from the new series. It does not confirm a PGA Tour return or settle his 2027 LIV plans. For now, the “home” he was talking about is exactly what the words suggested: his own backyard, where $100,000 and a three-hole showdown are waiting.