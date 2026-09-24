Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun gave Team USA plenty to cheer about during the opening day of the 2026 Presidents Cup. The pair looked comfortable together as they took on Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria in Thursday's four-ball match at Medinah Country Club. Thomas showed his experience with important putts, while rookie Koivun brought energy and confidence. Their strong start quickly became one of the highlights of the opening session in Illinois.

Justin Thomas And Jackson Koivun Take Early Control

Thomas and Koivun were the third U.S. pairing to tee off on Thursday. Their match against Corey Conners of Canada and Nico Echavarria of Colombia began at 1:11 p.m. ET on Medinah's No. 3 Course.

The two Americans came out with strong play and quickly moved ahead. Thomas made several key putts, while Koivun also showed why U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker trusted him with a spot in the opening session.

Video highlights shared on X showed Thomas celebrating made putts with his trademark fist pumps. The energy between the two Americans was clear as they continued to build their lead.

Thursday's matches were played in the four-ball format. Each golfer plays their own ball, but only the lower score from each team counts on every hole. That means one player can take pressure off their partner by making a birdie or saving par.

For Koivun, the moment was especially important. The 21-year-old was making his Presidents Cup debut after a standout college career at Auburn. He became a professional in 2026 and quickly made an impact on the PGA Tour.

Thomas, meanwhile, brought plenty of Presidents Cup experience. The veteran was making his fourth appearance and had already built a strong record in the competition. He was selected by Snedeker as one of the U.S. captain's picks.

Why The Thomas-Koivun Pairing Matters

Snedeker's decision to put Thomas alongside Koivun gave the rookie an experienced teammate for his first Presidents Cup match.

Thomas has also been connected with Koivun for several years. Their relationship helped make the pairing a natural choice as the young golfer stepped into the pressure of a major team event.

Koivun arrived at Medinah after a remarkable rise. His college career at Auburn made him one of the biggest young names in American golf, and he continued that rise after turning professional.

The 2026 Presidents Cup runs from September 24-27 at Medinah Country Club in Illinois. The United States and International teams will compete across four-ball, foursomes and singles matches, with 30 total points available. The first team to reach 15½ points wins the Cup.

The opening session featured five four-ball matches, with other U.S. pairings including Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa, and Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay.

For Thomas and Koivun, the first day offered an early look at what their partnership could bring to Team USA. The veteran's experience and the rookie's confidence gave the Americans an exciting combination as the Presidents Cup got underway at Medinah.