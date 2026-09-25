Josh Giddey and Derrick Rose brought two different Chicago Bulls eras together at the Presidents Cup in Chicago. The pair crossed paths at Medinah Country Club as the golf event got underway, giving Bulls fans a fun moment away from the basketball court. Rose, one of the most memorable players in Bulls history, was back in the spotlight at a major Chicago sporting event. Giddey, meanwhile, is entering another season as part of the Bulls' current roster.

The meeting also had a local connection, with Rose's Flower Shop helping design the floral display around the Presidents Cup trophy. The 2026 Presidents Cup began Thursday and runs through Sunday at Medinah, with the United States and International teams competing across several sessions.

Josh Giddey And Derrick Rose Meet At Presidents Cup

Josh Giddey and Derrick Rose brought two generations of the Chicago Bulls together away from the basketball court. The pair met at Medinah Country Club during the Presidents Cup, which began Thursday in Chicago. The meeting connected a former Bulls MVP with one of the team's current stars.

Rose's Flower Shop, the Chicago Bulls legend's local floral business, designed the floral ring around the Presidents Cup trophy. The PGA Tour also confirmed the partnership, with the display placed near the first tee throughout the competition. Giddey was pictured with Rose at the event.

The Presidents Cup runs from September 24 through September 27 at Medinah Country Club. The event features 12-player teams representing the United States and the International Team. The opening day ended with the U.S. Team leading 3-2 after Thursday's five four-ball matches.

For Bulls fans, seeing Rose and Giddey together offered a quick look at Chicago's past and present. Rose became the youngest NBA MVP in 2011, while Giddey is entering his third season with the Bulls after becoming an important part of the team's young core.

Derrick Rose And Josh Giddey Represent Different Bulls Eras

Rose's connection with Chicago runs deep. The Bulls selected him first overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, and he won Rookie of the Year in 2009 before becoming the youngest MVP in NBA history in 2011. In January, Chicago officially retired his No. 1 jersey.

Giddey's Bulls story is still being written. Chicago acquired him from Oklahoma City in 2024, and he followed his first Bulls season by signing a reported four-year, $100 million contract in 2025. In 2024-25, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

The timing also gives Giddey a chance to enjoy a Chicago sports event before the Bulls return to action. Chicago's preseason opens October 7 against the Phoenix Suns, while the Presidents Cup continues at Medinah through Sunday. Rose and Giddey may be from different Bulls eras, but their Chicago connection remains easy to spot.