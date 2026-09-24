Donald Trump is expected to be at Medinah Country Club this Sunday for the final day of the 2026 Presidents Cup. The U.S. president is set to attend the event as its Honorary Chairman, with reports saying he could ride in a custom Team USA golf cart. His expected visit has already caught the attention of several American players, including Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele. The Presidents Cup is taking place from September 24 to 27 in Medinah, Illinois.

Donald Trump Expected At Medinah For Presidents Cup Final Day

The news of Trump's expected Sunday visit came as the 2026 Presidents Cup got underway at Medinah. Front Office Sports reported on September 23 that sources expect Trump to attend the final round, while Golf Digest also reported that his presence is expected. The PGA Tour has not confirmed his exact arrival time for security reasons.

Trump accepted the role of Honorary Chairman in August after an invitation from PGA Tour Commissioner Brian Rolapp. The PGA Tour confirmed that this will be his second time holding the role after the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National. He also attended that event's final day and took part in the trophy ceremony.

The expected visit has also brought reactions from Team USA players. Sam Burns said, “Being an American, I think it's very important that we do support our president, regardless of your political views.” Wyndham Clark called the moment “pretty amazing,” while Xander Schauffele said it was “awesome” that the president supports the U.S. team.

Sam Burns And Team USA Players React To Trump's Visit

For the American golfers, Sunday could bring a different atmosphere around Medinah. The players are already focused on the matches, but having the sitting president watching from the course adds another notable part to the final day.

Sam Burns spoke about the visit in terms of national unity. He said the country “seems more divided than ever” and hoped Americans could return to a point where they work toward the same goal. His comments were about supporting the office regardless of political views.

Wyndham Clark also spoke about the moment from a personal angle. “Being an American, having the President of the United States come and watch you play golf is something, as a kid, you don't ever imagine or fathom happening,” Clark said. Xander Schauffele, meanwhile, mentioned the security challenge around a presidential visit and praised Trump's support for golf.

Trump's appearance would add another layer to a Presidents Cup that already has plenty at stake. The United States is looking for an 11th straight Cup, while the International Team is trying to win the event for the first time since 1998. The final 12 singles matches are scheduled for Sunday.