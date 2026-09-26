The International Team repeated one of the most remarkable feats in Presidents Cup history on Friday, winning all four foursomes matches to blank the United States and extend their lead to 7-3 heading into Saturday. It is the second consecutive edition in which the Internationals have answered a US first-day lead with a complete Friday whitewash, having done the same at Royal Montreal two years ago. Captain Geoff Ogilvy's team arrives at Day 3 at Medinah Country Club with history and momentum both pointing their way. The US won 10 editions in a row and holds a 13-1-1 all-time series lead. They have never lost the Presidents Cup. But they have also never trailed 7-3 heading into Saturday. Captain Brandt Snedeker made his selection clear: three of the four US pairings come from Thursday's winning fourballs, with one new combination added.

Presidents Cup Saturday Morning Four-Ball Pairings and Tee Times

Match 1, 8:02 AM ET: Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun vs. Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im. Thomas and Koivun are one of the US's most trusted combinations this week and face one of the International team's most dangerous pairings, with Lee's scrambling ability and Im's iron play complementing each other effectively in best-ball format.

Match 2, 8:20 AM ET: Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark vs. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim. The two Kims have been a force for the Internationals throughout the week. Morikawa's ball-striking and Clark's distance should give the US a competitive edge, but the Korean pairing has shown the kind of chemistry that comes from years of competing alongside each other on tour.

Match 3, 8:38 AM ET: Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young vs. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners. The only new US pairing of the morning session. Taylor and Conners were part of the Friday whitewash and arrive as one of the more in-form combinations in the building.

Match 4, 8:56 AM ET: Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune. Scheffler is the world number one and was held without a point on Friday. Putting him against Matsuyama and Hisatsune, who are one of the week's most cohesive partnerships, is the marquee matchup of the morning.

Presidents Cup Saturday Afternoon Foursomes and TV Details

Afternoon foursomes begin at 2:15 PM ET. Day 3 coverage starts on Golf Channel at 8 AM ET before switching to NBC and Peacock from 9 AM to 7 PM ET. Adam Scott, who has not sat out a Presidents Cup session since 2017, will miss the morning four-balls. With 12 singles matches remaining on Sunday after today's eight matches, every point on Saturday carries double weight.