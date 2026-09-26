Scottie Scheffler has almost everything a golfer could want, but his Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup record remains a major outlier. After Friday's loss at Medinah, Scheffler moved to 7-12-4 across 23 matches, leaving him with a 39.1% points percentage in the combined events. Golf statistician Rick Gehman highlighted the number on X.

Among players with at least 23 combined Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup matches, Gehman's numbers put Scheffler fourth-worst in points percentage. Only Robert Allenby, Jason Day and Sam Torrance have lower marks. That is a surprising place for a player who has won four majors and an Olympic gold medal.

Scottie Scheffler's Team-Event Record Takes Another Hit

The latest numbers became even harder to ignore after Medinah. Scheffler and Sam Burns opened the 2026 Presidents Cup with a 1-up win over Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im on Thursday. A day later, Corey Conners and Nick Taylor beat them by the same margin.

Before this Presidents Cup, Scheffler was already 6-11-4 across the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. He had gone 3-5-1 in two Presidents Cups and 3-6-3 in three Ryder Cups. His 2025 Ryder Cup was especially difficult, as he went 1-4-0 at Bethpage Black.

The record also shows why Scheffler's team-golf struggles have become such a strange part of his career. His 2024 Presidents Cup was his strongest showing so far, when he finished 3-2 and finally ended an eight-match run without a victory.

Scottie Scheffler Admits He May Be Trying Too Hard

Scheffler has not ignored the issue. Before the Presidents Cup, he openly admitted that his record has not matched his own expectations. He also suggested that his intense approach could be part of the problem, especially because team golf brings a partner and a different kind of pressure.

“As a hypercompetitive person, I think sometimes I can probably try too hard,” Scheffler said. “When you look at this format, and like you said, maybe my record hasn't matched up to what I think that it should be, could it be trying too hard? I think that's definitely a factor for sure.”

U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker has taken a calmer view. “Scottie Scheffler being Scottie Scheffler is the most important thing for us as a team,” Snedeker said. For now, Scheffler's record has added another unusual chapter to the career of golf's world No. 1.