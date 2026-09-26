Scottie Scheffler's brilliance in individual competition has not followed him into another team event. The world No. 1 and partner Sam Burns lost their Friday foursomes match at the 2026 Presidents Cup, becoming part of a stunning International Team sweep at Medinah Country Club. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor defeated the American pair 1-up as Geoff Ogilvy's side won all five matches and built a 7-3 advantage. For Scheffler, the result renewed questions about why his dominant weekly form remains difficult to reproduce in alternate-shot competition.



Scheffler And Burns Fall Short On Final Hole



Scheffler and Burns entered Friday needing to help the United States recover ground, but their match against the Canadian pairing remained tight. Neither side led by more than one hole, leaving everything to be decided at the par-4 18th.



The Americans arrived one down and needed the hole to earn half a point. Scheffler produced an approach that gave Burns an opportunity to extend the match, but the putt stayed out. Conners and Taylor secured the final point of a flawless International session.



The defeat continued Scheffler's uncomfortable relationship with foursomes. His résumé features major championships, a FedExCup title and long stretches as golf's dominant player, yet alternate shot has repeatedly exposed difficulties finding rhythm with a partner. The format offers no chance to repair a poor shot immediately, and small errors can shift an entire match.

Burns is one of Scheffler's friends on Tour, but familiarity could not unlock their best golf at Medinah.

International Sweep Transforms Presidents Cup Battle



Friday changed the competition. The United States took three points from Thursday's opening fourball session, but the Internationals answered with five consecutive victories to seize a four-point lead entering Saturday.



The sweep carried significance because the International Team has lost 10 straight Presidents Cups and has not won since 1998. Ogilvy's players arrived as underdogs against an American roster filled with ranked talent, yet their foursomes precision overturned expectations.



Scheffler now faces an immediate challenge: separate another team-format setback from the golf that made him world No. 1. U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker must also decide how often to use his leading player during Saturday's two sessions, with eight points available before Sunday singles.



The Americans have time to respond, but their margin for error has narrowed. Scheffler's next appearance will be watched closely, not because his talent is in doubt, but because the United States needs its best golfer to convert individual superiority into a Presidents Cup point.

