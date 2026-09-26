The 2026 Presidents Cup is down to its final day, with Scottie Scheffler and Team USA preparing for the last round of action at Medinah Country Club. After three days of team matches, the competition will now move to Sunday singles, where 12 matches will decide the final result. Every match will be worth one point, making the final day especially important for both teams. NBC and Peacock will provide live coverage from noon to 6 p.m. ET. With the Presidents Cup coming to an end, golf fans will have one last chance to watch the biggest names battle for the trophy.

Scottie Scheffler Leads Team USA Into Sunday Singles

Sunday will bring a different format to Medinah as the Presidents Cup moves to singles play. Instead of playing in pairs, all 24 players will compete in individual matches.

The schedule includes 12 singles matches, with every match worth one point. That means a maximum of 12 points will be available on the final day.

Scottie Scheffler is one of the biggest names on the U.S. team and will be part of the final-day action. Team USA is captained by Brandt Snedeker, while Geoff Ogilvy leads the International Team.

The 2026 Presidents Cup is being played at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. The event began on September 24 and features 30 total matches across four days.

Team USA is trying to extend its record in the competition. The Americans have not lost the Presidents Cup since 1998 and are chasing an 11th straight victory.

When And Where To Watch The Presidents Cup Final Day

The final day begins Sunday, September 27, with the 12 singles matches scheduled throughout the day. NBC and Peacock will provide live coverage in the United States, with coverage running from noon to 6 p.m. ET.

The scoring system means the final day could bring a quick change in momentum. Each singles match can add one point to either team's total.

A team needs 15.5 points to win the Presidents Cup outright. If the overall score ends 15-15 after all 30 matches, the competition is declared a tie and both teams share the Presidents Cup as co-champions. This rule is different from the Ryder Cup, where the defending champion retains the trophy in the event of a tie.

With Scottie Scheffler and the rest of Team USA preparing for their final matches, Sunday will bring the last chance for both teams to add to their score. By the end of the afternoon, the 2026 Presidents Cup champion will be decided at Medinah.