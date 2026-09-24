Lexi Thompson is entering a new chapter of her life, but she is not ready to step away from golf. The 31-year-old golfer is expecting her first child with husband Max Provost in February 2027, yet she still plans to compete when the WTGL begins on November 8. Speaking at the league's media day, Thompson explained why joining the new women's league felt like an easy decision, even with pregnancy changing what she can do on the course.

Lexi Thompson Chooses WTGL To Help Grow Women's Golf

For Thompson, the appeal of WTGL is not simply about playing more golf. She believes the technology-based league can show fans a side of women's golf they rarely see during normal tournaments. “It was a no-brainer for me to be a part of the WTGL,” Thompson said, adding that growing the women's game should be a top priority.

The WTGL is being launched by TMRW Sports, the company founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley, in partnership with the LPGA. The league will begin at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens on November 8, with five teams taking part in its first season. Thompson will represent Motor City Golf Club.

Thompson also likes that players will be mic'd up and able to show more of their personalities, conversations and reactions. “It needs something a little bit different,” she said. “Being able to show our personalities, how we interact with each other and not just these super focused rounds we are playing week in and week out.” That format is a big part of her reason for joining.

Lexi Thompson Plans To Play While Pregnant

The timing makes Thompson's decision even more notable. She announced in August that she and Provost are expecting a baby girl in February 2027. When WTGL starts in November, she will be about six months pregnant, meaning she will have to see how her body responds as the season moves forward.

Thompson is not pretending she knows exactly how pregnancy will affect her golf. At the WTGL media day, she said she would have to adjust as her body changes and see what she can handle. “You can still achieve what you want,” Thompson said. She also made clear that taking care of herself and her growing family will come first.

There is already a recent example of a professional golfer competing during pregnancy. Madelene Sagstrom played the 2026 U.S. Women's Open at Riviera Country Club while 26 weeks pregnant. Thompson's WTGL appearance will be different because it comes in a new team-based format, but her decision adds another chapter to the growing list of golfers balancing motherhood and competition.