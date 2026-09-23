Scottie Scheffler found himself talking about one of the strangest moments of his golf career again, more than two years after his 2024 arrest. During the September 23 episode of Pardon My Take, Scheffler looked back at the incident before the 2026 Presidents Cup. The episode also touched on a joke from teammate Sam Burns involving Scheffler's old mugshot.

The arrest happened on May 17, 2024, outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, during the PGA Championship. Scheffler was facing four charges, including felony second-degree assault of a police officer, after a traffic incident near the tournament entrance. The charges were later dismissed.

Scottie Scheffler Revisits 2024 PGA Championship Arrest

The old story came up while Scheffler appeared in person on Pardon My Take, hosted by Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter. Barstool Sports listed the September 23 episode as a nearly three-hour show, with Scheffler joining the hosts to discuss his season, being world No. 1 and team golf.

Scheffler's arrest took place after a fatal accident near Valhalla caused major traffic problems. Police were directing vehicles when Scheffler was stopped while trying to reach the course. He was arrested and booked before returning to play his second round later that day. He eventually finished the PGA Championship tied for eighth.

The legal case ended quickly. On May 29, 2024, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell asked a judge to dismiss all four charges. O'Connell said the evidence supported Scheffler's description of the incident as a “big misunderstanding.” The charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case could not be reopened.

Sam Burns Brings Scottie Scheffler's Mugshot Joke Back

The arrest may be old news legally, but it has become an ongoing joke among Scheffler's friends and teammates. That was clear during Presidents Cup week, when Sam Burns reportedly wore a T-shirt showing Scheffler's mugshot inside the U.S. team room. Barstool Sports highlighted the prank after the podcast appearance.

The timing is notable because Scheffler is preparing to represent the United States at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club. His appearance on Pardon My Take brought the old incident back into the conversation, but there is no new legal development. The charges were resolved in 2024 and remain closed.

What started as a serious legal incident during one of golf's biggest tournaments has now become a story Scheffler and his teammates can joke about. Yet the original case remains important context: he was charged in 2024, the charges were later dismissed, and the current discussion is about an old moment rather than a new case.