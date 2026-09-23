Jackson Koivun found himself in an unexpected Presidents Cup moment before even hitting a shot at Medinah. The 21-year-old U.S. rookie joined the players' wives and girlfriends for a group photo after attending the gala without a date. A short video of the moment, shared by @NUCLRGOLF, shows Koivun covering his face before laughing and joining the group. The light-hearted clip came during Presidents Cup week in Chicago, just days before Koivun made his debut for Team USA.

The photo was taken near Cloud Gate, better known as The Bean, during a team event in Chicago on September 22. Golfweek reported that the women had taken their group picture before calling Koivun over.

Jackson Koivun Joins Presidents Cup WAGs At Chicago Gala

Koivun was dressed in a suit when he joined the group, while the players' wives and girlfriends posed with the Presidents Cup trophy. In the 16-second clip, the young golfer first covered his face in shy laughter before smiling for the camera as everyone around him laughed.

The video carried the playful message, “KOIVUN IS FITTING RIGHT IN,” turning a simple team photo into a social media moment. Golfweek noted that Koivun was not the first player to find himself in this situation, with Rickie Fowler at a past Presidents Cup and Viktor Hovland at the Ryder Cup having had similar moments.

Koivun only turned professional in June, then won the 3M Open in his third professional start by three strokes over Scottie Scheffler. On September 1, U.S. captain Brandt Snedeker selected him as a captain's pick for his first Presidents Cup.

Jackson Koivun's Fast Rise Before Presidents Cup Debut

Behind the funny photo is a golfer who has had a very busy few months. Koivun left Auburn after building one of the strongest college careers in the program's history. He then moved quickly into professional golf and soon found himself competing against some of the biggest names on Tour.

His biggest breakthrough came at the 3M Open. The Presidents Cup website says Koivun shot 25-under 259, setting the tournament's 72-hole scoring record, while finishing three strokes ahead of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He later earned a place in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Now Koivun is preparing for his first Presidents Cup, with Team USA facing the International Team from September 24 to 27 at Medinah Country Club. The PGA Tour lists Thursday's opening four-ball pairings for release on Wednesday afternoon. For Koivun, the funny Chicago photo is only the opening scene.

His real Presidents Cup test begins Thursday, when the rookie steps onto the course with the U.S. team. Until then, the image of Jackson Koivun smiling beside the trophy and the players' partners has given fans a lighter moment to enjoy before four days of team golf begin.