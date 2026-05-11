Even though the main attention will certainly be on some of the best golfers out there during the 2026 PGA Championship, this tournament may have one more thing going on this week at Aronimink Golf Club. Located just outside of Philadelphia in Newtown Square, Aronimink Golf Club can definitely become a very important part of this tournament's action this week.

Aronimink was built way back in 1928 and, since then, has been used for many major tournaments. Designed by Donald Ross, the course is still challenging even the pros, who cannot quite master it as easily as one might think. Aronimink, with its narrow fairways, tough sand traps, and tricky greens, will definitely have a very important role in this week's tournament.

Aronimink's Tough Design May Determine Who Wins PGA Championship

The Aronimink Golf Club is designed by Donald Ross, who is known as the greatest golf designer in history. This golf course is 7,400 yards long and is made up of 174 sand traps to help players feel uncomfortable throughout the entire golf course.

Some golf holes have already begun gaining attention even before the 2017 PGA Championship. The Aronimink's finishing holes will likely be the key component for the event's winner.

Importance of Aronimink Lends Added Intrigue To 2026 PGA Championship

Aside from its design, the Aronimink Golf Club carries great historical significance for golfing in America. It has played host to several high-level tournaments in past decades, among them the PGA Championship, which Gary Player won way back in 1962, the U.S. Amateur, the BMW Championship, and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Additionally, Aronimink Golf Club has a connection to legendary golf player John McDermott, who was the first native-born American to win the U.S. Open. McDermott once caddied in his youth and had a connection with the club before he became a part of history by winning back-to-back U.S. Open titles while only 19 years old.

Recently, Aronimink has gone through an extensive renovation project spearheaded by architects Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner. Using aerial photographs dating back more than a century, they restored over 100 original bunkers at the club, bringing back Ross' original design but modernizing it to fit the power game of today.

Now, as golfers fight for glory at the highest level, Aronimink Golf Club might end up being the real test of the week.