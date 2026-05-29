Korean golfers have been putting up a strong fight as their names have slowly begun to make headlines in Korea amidst the presence of global LIV Golf superstars Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, and Scott Vincent, who ended up tied atop the LIV Golf Korea leaderboard after the opening round. In fact, Korean Golf Club (OKGC) managed to put together one of its best performances of the season at Asiad Country Club in Korea.

Korean Golfers Excel in LIV Golf Korea Amidst Bryson DeChambeau-led Leaderboard

While the first round of the LIV Golf Korea tournament has showcased many of the best golfers out there, Korean Golf Club managed to stand out on its own by making a strong play in the competition. Specifically, OKGC member Younghan Song scored a 4-under 68 while Doyeob Mun, playing in his debut match, earned a 4-under 68 as well, resulting in both ending up tied for 11th place overall.

Korean fans found it refreshing that the good performance by their players gave hope amidst a highly stacked field. Among LIV Golf's top stars, who all had matching scores of 5-under 65 after day one to lead the tournament, were Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, and Scott Vincent, but homegrown golfers made sure there was not all the attention towards world stars.

Bryson started brilliantly as he carded six birdies before bogeying out during the last few holes. Charles Howell got his name on the leaderboard after making an eagle from 108 yards on the par-4 hole's 2nd tee, while Scott Vincent showed the best individual performance by recording a bogey-free round.

Strong First Round By OKGC Puts Some Pressure On Crushers GC In Team Championship Race

With Crushers GC still ahead of OKGC in the team rankings by five shots, the latter team could provide stiff competition as it played exceptionally well on day one. On the other hand, Crushers GC are still strong without their regular member, Paul Casey, who did not join the event due to an injury and was replaced by Travis Smyth. With the help of a consistent performance from Anirban Lahiri's 68, the defending Korea team champions are sure to prove that they still have what it takes.

With Korean golfers flourishing on their own turf, and with fans rooting for the names they have grown accustomed to seeing on their television screens, the LIV Golf Korea event is fast turning out to be much more than just another competition for international golf superstars.