Ian Poulter is still competing at a high level, but behind the scenes, the LIV Golf veteran is dealing with a painful injury that could easily have slowed him down. During the LIV Golf Korea press conference, the 50-year-old opened up about tearing his meniscus earlier this month during LIV Golf Virginia. Despite the injury, Poulter managed to finish the tournament and is now sitting near the top of the leaderboard again in South Korea.

What caught many fans' attention was how strangely Poulter described the injury. Speaking to reporters, he explained that he barely feels pain during his golf swing but struggles while walking downhill. Even with the discomfort, the English golfer appears determined to continue competing while carefully managing his recovery during the ongoing LIV Golf season.

Ian Poulter Explains Strange Meniscus Injury While Competing At LIV Golf Korea

Poulter suffered a torn meniscus during the opening round of LIV Golf Virginia at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C. Even after hurting his knee early in the event, he still completed all 54 holes and produced an impressive final round score of 7 under par 65 before eventually finishing tied for 18th place.

During the LIV Golf Korea media session, Poulter gave a detailed update on how the injury feels physically. He said, “I have no sensation throughout the golf swing that there's anything wrong with it.” He added, “I sense it when I'm walking downhill, steep downhills. I'm just edging it a little bit.”

The veteran golfer also admitted he now has to be much more careful with his body outside competition. Poulter joked that he cannot “play paddle tennis or do anything stupid” while recovering. Still, his strong start in South Korea shows the injury has not seriously affected his golf performance so far.

Ian Poulter Continues Strong LIV Golf Form Despite Long History Of Physical Setbacks

Even while dealing with the knee issue, Poulter remains firmly in contention at LIV Golf Korea. After the opening round, he sat tied for fourth place at 4 under par, only one shot behind the tournament lead. That result surprised many fans considering the physical discomfort he continues managing.

The injury situation also reminded longtime golf fans about Poulter's history with foot problems throughout his career. While his issues were never considered as severe as injuries suffered by stars like Tiger Woods or Ernie Els, the Englishman has still dealt with several frustrating physical setbacks over the years.

At 50 years old, Poulter's willingness to keep competing through pain says a lot about his mindset as a veteran golfer. Many athletes would likely step away temporarily after suffering a torn meniscus, but he continues pushing forward carefully while staying competitive against younger players on the LIV Golf circuit.

As the LIV Golf season continues, Poulter's recovery will remain something fans closely watch. His comments showed confidence, but they also revealed how difficult balancing injury management and professional competition can become. For now, though, the veteran appears focused less on pain and more on staying in contention every week.