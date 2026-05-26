Golfer Manav Shah from India will be making his awaited debut at the prestigious US Open in the coming days; however, what is truly remarkable is how unconventional his journey to the championship was. Born in an Indian community known for its medical doctors, Manav opted out of pursuing education in medicine despite it being expected of him and went after golf in its place. For decades since then, he has been working hard in qualifying tournaments across public golf courses in pursuit of this dream.

How Indian-Origin Golfer Manav Shah Left Medicine For US Open Appearance

Born and bred in Bakersfield, California, Manav Shah comes from a Gujarati medical family and was expected to become a doctor. But he had something else in mind and went ahead to enroll in a pre-med program at UCLA before realizing that he wasn't destined for a medical career.

While other students spent their evenings in libraries, Shah found himself spending time out on golf courses. Realizing this, he decided to shift gears and fully dedicate his time to golf—a difficult decision that would require resilience, patience, and long-term uncertainty. Contrary to the experience of other world-class golfers who were trained in special academic institutions, Shah honed his skills on public and municipal golf courses, an experience he says helped him be mentally tough and creative.

Shah's dedication bore fruit earlier this month when he qualified for the US Open after registering a 5-under-par in a grueling 36-hole final qualifying round in Dallas, earning him a ticket to play in Shinnecock Hills.

Manav Shah Says Reconnecting With India Boosted His Confidence Before US Open

While having been born and bred in America, Shah maintains that India has always been close to him. Having ancestors from Gujarat and Mumbai, Shah maintained a strong bond with his culture through yearly family trips. Most recently, competing on the Asian Tour and playing for India's Golf Premier League allowed him to re-establish his cultural connections.

According to Shah, interacting with other Indian golfers and speaking Hindi during tours made him feel more connected and confident. He strongly believes that it enabled him to gain enough confidence to be a competitor at the highest level of the game.

Getting ready for the US Open, the 34-year-old golfer insists that mental fortitude, and not merely skills, will make the difference. Indeed, in a tournament where the emotional and physical strength of the players will be severely tested, Shah strives to get only one aspect perfect: mindset.