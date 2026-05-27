Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims became one of the biggest talking points from Masters week after Sims faced criticism online over her 2026 Augusta outfit. While some fans questioned her crop-top look at the traditionally strict tournament, Koepka's private reaction surprised many because of how calm and supportive it was.

Speaking on The Viall Files, Sims revealed that she asked Koepka about the backlash because she worried it could distract him during such an important tournament week. Instead of reacting negatively, Koepka immediately reassured her and showed the same relaxed attitude that has defined their relationship for years.

Brooks Koepka Supported Jena Sims During 2026 Masters Outfit Controversy

Jena Sims explained that she messaged Koepka during Masters week and even sent him a photo of the outfit before the criticism grew bigger online. The outfit included a green Ancora crop top and matching pants, which some social media users called too revealing for Augusta National's traditional atmosphere.

According to Sims, Koepka responded by saying, “What the heck? I think that's totally fine.” She later admitted his answer brought her relief because she never wanted outside attention to affect his game during such a major tournament. Sims also jokingly shared their long-running rule about avoiding distractions during Masters week.

She said, “We've been together for so long. We have this running joke of like, if anything happens in your life, I don't want to hear about it unless your leg is getting chopped off during the week of Augusta.” The moment quickly showed fans another side of Koepka beyond his intense golf personality.

Brooks Koepka And Jena Sims Have Built A Strong Relationship Through the Years

Long before this Masters controversy, Koepka and Sims had already built a reputation as one of golf's more supportive couples. The two started dating around the 2015 Masters before eventually getting married in 2022, and they have often publicly supported each other's careers and personal goals.

Sims also revealed that Koepka stepped up heavily during her preparation for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. She explained that he adjusted his golf schedule and helped care for their son, Crew, so she could focus fully on training and work commitments during that period.

Koepka's reaction to the Masters outfit situation also matched the mindset he has carried throughout his golf career. During the 2019 PGA Championship, he famously said, “I think I'm more focused than anybody out there.” His simple and calm support for Sims proved that even during major championships, he prefers staying focused on what truly matters instead of online noise.