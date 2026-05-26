In light of how well Bryson DeChambeau continues to perform in all the big tournaments he participates in, the speculation regarding who his love interest is has once again been triggered. Dating each other since 2022, Lilia Schneider has found herself thrust into the limelight as the fans clamor for details about the golfer's personal life. Though no official confirmation of the pair's alleged romantic affair exists, the couple has generated countless rumors with their appearance at tournaments and interactions on social media.

Who is Golfer and Social Media Sensation Lilia Schneider Rumoured To Be Dating Bryson DeChambeau?

Lilia Schneider is an American former golfer at a university level and a social media influencer who is originally from Michigan. She studied at Marian University, located in Indiana. Besides her academic work, Schneider participated actively in college golf tournaments while obtaining her Bachelor of Marketing from the university. Apart from this, Lilia Schneider has been expanding her social media platform by posting tutorials on golf, videos about her personal life, and much more.

Schneider became linked to DeChambeau for the first time when people saw her riding with the golfer in a golf cart at one of the LIV tournaments held in Chicago in 2022. The rumors kept escalating further due to her appearing in some of the golf events while also posting on social media some content related to the LIV Golf tournaments. The couple, however, has not confirmed anything about their affair.

DeChambeau once talked about his relationship status in a podcast and admitted that he was ‘talking' to someone who made him feel differently than others had ever done before.

Bryson DeChambeau's Dating History Before Meeting Lilia Schneider

Before Schneider, DeChambeau had been seen around with another former golfer, Hunter Nugent, who had attended the University of Texas. The two reportedly called it quits in 2022, with Nugent indirectly helping to spark speculations about Schneider through their breakup announcement.

Before Nugent, DeChambeau was involved with an influencer and nurse named Sophia Phalen Bertolami from 2018 to 2020. Their relationship had been a little more publicized than the previous one, with Bertolami making occasional posts to support her partner.

For the moment, it seems like Schneider and DeChambeau aren't in too much of a hurry to make anything about their relationship public, but with increasing interest in the golf superstar's career, questions regarding his girlfriend are not expected to subside any time soon.