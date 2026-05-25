Brooks Koepka looked like he was finally finding his rhythm again after a strong week at TPC Craig Ranch. The five-time major champion opened with a brilliant bogey-free round and quietly built momentum before finishing tied for 14th. But just days later, Koepka suddenly disappeared from the field for the $9.9 million Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. The PGA Tour field list confirmed his withdrawal without any injury update or official explanation, making it his first withdrawal since returning to the PGA Tour in 2026.

Brooks Koepka Exits Charles Schwab Challenge As Focus Shifts Toward U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka's absence immediately became one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Charles Schwab Challenge. After playing three straight weeks, the former major champion now appears focused on managing his schedule ahead of a busy summer stretch that includes the RBC Canadian Open and the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Koepka's recent results showed small signs of improvement despite inconsistent finishes. He placed T11 at Myrtle Beach, finished T55 at the PGA Championship at Aronimink, and ended last week tied for 14th in Texas. His putting also looked sharper during the CJ Cup after switching to a Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5 putter, already his fourth putter change this season.

Following his opening-round 63 at TPC Craig Ranch, Koepka admitted he finally felt close to returning to top form. He said, “I feel like I'm knocking on the door, and I'm very, very close.” That confidence now becomes even more important as attention slowly shifts toward Shinnecock Hills, a course where Koepka previously lifted the U.S. Open trophy in 2018.

Brooks Koepka's Putting Struggles Remain Major Focus Before Shinnecock Hills

Sometimes one good tournament can completely change a player's confidence, especially for someone like Brooks Koepka, who measures success almost entirely through major championships. His recent improvement on the greens may actually explain why stepping away this week became the smarter long-term decision.

Koepka openly criticized his putting after the 2026 PGA Championship, calling it “absolutely horrendous” during the event. That frustration had followed him for most of the season, with the PGA Tour statistics placing him 141st in strokes gained putting. But last week finally brought encouraging signs after he gained more than two strokes on the greens during the opening round.

His withdrawal also leaves the Charles Schwab Challenge without one of its biggest names in an already limited field. Still, for Koepka, protecting energy before the U.S. Open may matter more than another regular PGA Tour appearance. With Shinnecock Hills returning as the next major stage, fans now wait to see whether this short break becomes the reset that helps Brooks Koepka seriously contend again.