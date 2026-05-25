Tiger Woods turned Memorial Day 2026 into a deeply personal moment by honoring his late father, Earl Woods, and all military veterans who sacrificed for the country. The golf legend shared an emotional message on X, remembering his father's years in the Army and service in Vietnam. For Woods, this was never just about a holiday. It was about the man who introduced him to golf, shaped his mindset, and stood beside him through the biggest moments of his career before passing away in 2006.

Tiger Woods Remembers Father Earl Woods And Honors Military Veterans On Memorial Day

Tiger Woods made sure his Memorial Day message carried both emotion and gratitude. In his post on X, Woods wrote, “My father was a Special Forces operator with two tours in Vietnam and 20 years of service. To all those like my father, we all say thank you for your sacrifices. Without them, we wouldn't have the greatest country on Earth.” The message quickly gained attention because of how closely golf fans connect Earl Woods to Tiger's legendary journey.

Earl Woods played a massive role in building Tiger Woods into one of golf's greatest players. He introduced Tiger to golf before he turned 2 years old and pushed him mentally from a very young age. In his books, “Training a Tiger” and “Playing Through,” Earl explained how he intentionally created pressure situations during practice. He once said, “I tried to break him down mentally, tried to intimidate him verbally,” helping Tiger become mentally stronger under pressure.

That bond became even more emotional during Tiger's career highs and lows. When Woods won the 2005 Masters, his father was battling serious health problems, including cancer and heart issues. Fighting back tears after the victory, Tiger said, “This one is for Dad.” The emotional memories surrounding Earl Woods naturally connect to another painful chapter that forever changed Tiger's life and career.

Earl Woods' Death And Tiger Woods' Emotional 2006 Tribute Still Remain Unforgettable

Some moments in sports stay bigger than trophies, and Tiger Woods experienced that in 2006. Just weeks after losing his father on May 3, 2006, Woods returned to competition carrying grief that fans could clearly see on and off the course.

Earl Woods passed away at his home in Cypress, California, and Tiger openly described him as his “best friend and greatest role model.” After the loss, Woods captured the 2006 Open Championship and dedicated the victory to his father. Speaking emotionally afterward, Tiger said, “He would have been very proud of me.” He also shared how Earl constantly reminded him to stay calm, think carefully, and trust his strategy during difficult rounds.

The tribute this Memorial Day showed that Earl Woods' influence still remains a huge part of Tiger's life nearly two decades later. Tiger's girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, also posted a Memorial Day message honoring military families and sacrifices. Together, the tributes reminded fans that behind Tiger Woods' success was a father whose military discipline, guidance, and support helped shape one of golf's greatest champions. That is exactly why this story still matters today.