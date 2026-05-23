Jordan Spieth has been back in the news after putting in a great showing on day two of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he showed the world why he's still such a huge name in golf. The three-time major champion has put himself firmly in contention for victory with his bogey-free round of 9-under 62 and six straight birdies on a course he calls home in Texas. With his successes in the major championships and PGA Tour alongside endorsements and investments in property, Spieth has built up quite a fortune.

Jordan Spieth's Net Worth Dominates Golf World Thanks To PGA Tour Earnings And Sponsorships

The estimated Jordan Spieth net worth of the Texas native currently sits at $120 million. Spieth has earned in excess of $55 million through PGA Tour winnings alone. From 2017 to 2018 alone, Spieth made about $42 million in salary, winnings, and endorsements.

The most money Spieth ever made in a year was undoubtedly during his dominant 2015 season. In that year, Spieth won the Masters and US Open tournaments and FedEx Cup championship, making him eligible for the $10 million bonus prize for the FedEx Cup championship title.

Jordan Spieth's CJ Cup Byron Nelson Shows Why This Golfer Deserves All The Attention

Jordan Spieth's latest showing in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson demonstrates that he is still one of the most marketable figures in golf. With his home crowd cheering him on at TPC Craig Ranch, the 32-year-old golfer scored six straight birdies in his second round to be tied for second place overall, 12-under par.

The impressive performance follows just a year after watching his best buddy, Scottie Scheffler, dominate in the same championship. Spieth looks set on challenging for the trophy, although his quest will definitely face intense opposition from fellow competitors such as Si Woo Kim, whose remarkable sub-60 round came agonizingly close to making history.

But off the golf field, Spieth has made several investments, both philanthropically and otherwise. For example, he currently owns a seven-bedroom mansion in Dallas valued at over $7 million. The golfer continues to make philanthropic contributions through the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which was created as an inspiration from his youngest sister, Ellie.