Two-time Golf US Open golf champion Bryson DeChambeau has been in the news for his recent YouTube remarks amid the unknown future of LIV Golf. This gives rise to another interesting question people ask today: how much is Bryson DeChambeau worth? With all his money earned via golfing victories, sponsorships, an extremely lucrative deal at LIV Golf, and further digital plans, DeChambeau seems to be doing well enough to have options that go far beyond his career in golf.

Bryson DeChambeau's Net Worth Receives Major Boost From LIV Golf Contract and Tournament Wins

The net worth of Bryson DeChambeau is around $60 million, with the vast majority coming from his performance on the tour and from the lucrative deal he signed with LIV Golf. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau signed a contract with the league worth a reported amount of $125 million. The money would largely come in as a one-time lump sum payment.

The deal improved his financial status and made him richer, considering the amount of money he had earned in his career on tour. For instance, after winning the 2024 US Open, he had won career prize money amounting to more than $35 million. This was significant in the sense that he received a total amount of $4.3 million as prize money, almost twice the amount won by the winners in the US Open he had won in 2020.

As an experienced golfer, DeChambeau is capable of earning endorsements. Due to his nickname "The Scientist," he has become a YouTuber, and his future endeavors on the platform may end up being more important than his professional golfing career.

Why Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube Future Could Matter More Than Golf

The latest news involving DeChambeau came as he spoke about the possibility of shifting his career path in case of any financial troubles with LIV Golf. In particular, he shared his hopes to increase his presence on YouTube, dubbing videos for other countries, and playing in tournaments that would invite him.

These words followed rumors that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund might cut its financial backing to LIV Golf. Since the agreement between DeChambeau and LIV expires by the end of this season, he is not sure of the future yet.