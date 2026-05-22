Nicolas Colsaerts hoped for one final weekend in front of his home fans, but the ending came earlier than expected. The Belgian golf veteran missed the cut at the 2026 Soudal Open in Belgium, bringing his emotional 26-year professional career to a close. Even though his tournament ended after two rounds, thousands of fans at Rinkven still stood and applauded as Colsaerts walked away in tears. The moment quickly became one of the most emotional scenes of the DP World Tour season.

Nicolas Colsaerts Receives Emotional Farewell From Belgian Fans At Soudal Open

Colsaerts entered the Soudal Open knowing it would likely be the final event of his long career. The tournament, held at Rinkven International Golf Club with a $2.75 million purse, became an emotional goodbye instead of a comeback story after he finished outside the cut line.

The official DP World Tour account later shared a touching video showing Colsaerts taking his final walk as fans cheered loudly around him. Speaking to Golf Digest during the event, Colsaerts said, “I'm so grateful. The faces along the way, wherever it is, are really heartwarming.” He also proudly added, “I'm a proud Belgian.”

Across more than 500 tournaments, Colsaerts built a respected career with three DP World Tour victories and several Ryder Cup appearances for Europe. One of his most memorable moments came in 2012 when he teamed with Lee Westwood to defeat Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker during Ryder Cup fourball play. Yet behind the applause, another reality was quietly shaping his retirement decision.

Nicolas Colsaerts Steps Away From Golf After 26-year Career Takes Physical Toll

Sometimes athletes leave the sport before their love for the game disappears. That seemed true for Colsaerts, whose passion for golf stayed strong even while the physical demands of professional competition became harder to manage after more than two decades on tour.

At just 43 years old, Colsaerts admitted the nonstop schedule had started affecting his health and energy. Even after initially retiring last year, he returned for four more tournaments, including stops in Mauritius and Australia before one final appearance in Belgium. This farewell, however, felt different from the beginning.

Colsaerts may be stepping away from competitive golf, but he clearly does not want to disconnect from the sport completely. Reports have linked him to future opportunities connected to LIV Golf and broadcasting roles. Whether he stays near the game through television or mentoring, his emotional goodbye reminded fans how much heart and sacrifice a long golf career truly demands.