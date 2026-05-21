As golf legend Tiger Woods finds himself back in headlines following a recent DUI arrest in Florida, another question comes to mind for fans: Who is standing beside him? The woman is named Vanessa Trump, and her role in Tiger Woods' life has significantly increased during this difficult time.

The love affair between them seems to be gaining momentum lately, considering that Vanessa is still by the side of Tiger during his troubles, health issues, and controversies. Both of them have been seen hanging around in golf tournaments recently, showing how well they seem to be getting along, even without any media attention around them.

Who Is Vanessa Trump? Meet Tiger Woods' Girlfriend And Ex-Daughter-In-Law Of Donald Trump

Vanessa Trump is widely recognized as being the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. and the mother of his five children. Trump Jr. was her husband for more than a decade before the two divorced, but they maintained a close relationship through their children.

The connection between Vanessa and Tiger Woods apparently stems from their kids, who go to the same school. Woods, who has two children with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, and Vanessa, started dating around late 2024 and has since been seen attending several golf tournaments together in early 2025.

Their relationship took an official turn when Woods posted pictures of the two on Instagram in March 2025, expressing how love was in the air and requesting privacy as they went about their business. The couple can be seen regularly attending various events together.

Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump's Net Worth Amid Recent Controversies

The couple's relationship has attracted further interest in light of a recent health announcement by Vanessa, in which she expressed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was beginning treatment. Woods has yet to respond publicly in relation to these developments. Meanwhile, Woods was arrested in Florida on March 27 because his car collided with a trailer and rolled over close to his house in Jupiter Island.

Despite all the controversies, Woods continues to be one of the wealthiest people in sports. Reportedly, his net worth is approximately $1.3 billion, earning over $2 billion since becoming a professional athlete in 1996. His earnings have been mostly through sponsorship deals with Nike, Rolex, and American Express, among others.

Moreover, American model and heiress Vanessa Trump boasts a net worth of $75 million, largely owing to a reported windfall from the sale of Rao's pasta sauce business. Reports suggest her stake may have been worth roughly $60+ million pre-tax. Combined with her professional career and other family assets, her wealth is substantial, with her eventual inheritance potentially exceeding $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.