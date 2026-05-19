Once again, Paige Spiranac becomes the talk of the town after sharing pictures from her latest golfing outing in an absolutely stunning pink outfit. The former professional golf player and golfing influencer created yet another buzz after posting her photos taken during her latest golfing outing; many followers couldn't help but comment saying she was "absolutely stunning" in her new look.

However, behind all the viral photos and numerous fans hides the story of an athletic player who grew from a college golf star into a major social media influencer. Going from being an NCAA Division I golfer to being golf's most followed influencer, Paige Spiranac became way more than just a talented sports star.

Who is Paige Spiranac? What Golf Fans Need To Know About This Former Golfer

Paige Spiranac was born on March 26, 1993, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, but was raised in Monument. The sport of golf never crossed her mind until she was twelve years old, when a severe injury to her kneecap forced her to make a career change—one that would set her on a completely new trajectory.

Paige comes from a lineage of highly athletic individuals; her father, Dan Spiranac, was a member of the University of Pittsburgh national championship football team of 1976, whereas her mother, Annette, was a professional dancer. Paige began playing collegiate golf at the University of Arizona before switching to San Diego State University, where she helped the Aztecs earn their first Mountain West Conference title in 2015.

After becoming a professional, Spiranac started playing on the developmental Cactus Tour and even tried to get onto the LPGA Tour in 2016. Despite not having had a successful playing career, Paige became increasingly popular online and paved the way for a new chapter in golf.

How Paige Spiranac Became Golf's Biggest Social Media Star

While taking heat for her wardrobe choices and internet persona, Spiranac has been candid about the issue of cyberbullying and defended her role in bringing golf into the modern age. Additionally, she has released golf teaching videos and has been involved in creator projects, solidifying her status as one of golf's most famous players.

While her new pink golf outfit may be what has gained her traction, it can easily be viewed by some as just the newest addition to Spiranac's growing fame.