Eugenio Chacarra is again becoming a major talking point in golf, but this time it is not because of a tournament win. The former LIV Golf player shocked many fans after leaving a U.S. Open qualifying playoff early in Texas. Chacarra was still in contention for an alternate spot at the 2026 U.S. Open, but he suddenly walked away after one playoff hole. As details slowly came out online, many golf fans started questioning why he gave up such a big opportunity while trying to rebuild his career outside LIV Golf.

Eugenio Chacarra Triggers Massive Golf Reaction After Unusual U.S. Open Qualifier Exit

The strange moment happened during the U.S. Open Final Qualifying event at Dallas Athletic Club in Texas. Chacarra shot rounds of 70 and 69 to finish at 3 under. That score placed him in a six player playoff for one remaining qualifying spot and two alternate positions.

Caleb Surratt secured the final direct U.S. Open spot after making a birdie on the first playoff hole. The other players who made par continued fighting for alternate spots. But according to Monday Q Info on X, Chacarra unexpectedly picked up and left before the playoff finished. The account later called the decision “Absolutely bizarre.”

The reaction online quickly became intense because Chacarra is currently trying to work his way back toward the PGA Tour. The Spaniard left LIV Golf at the end of 2024 after criticizing the league's structure and saying he wanted stronger motivation in his career. Since then, he has competed on the Asian Tour and DP World Tour while rebuilding his world ranking.

His recent progress made the situation even more surprising. Chacarra won the Hero Indian Open earlier this year after receiving a sponsor exemption. That victory earned him DP World Tour membership through 2027 and helped improve his ranking from outside the top 400 to No. 127 in the world. Still, fans felt a possible U.S. Open appearance could have been another huge step forward.

Eugenio Chacarra Says Flight To Belgium Forced Him To Leave U.S. Open Playoff Early

At first, many people were confused because nobody understood why Chacarra walked away from the playoff. The situation looked even stranger since alternate spots can still become valuable if qualified players later withdraw from the tournament.

Chacarra later explained the reason himself while replying on X. He wrote, “I left because my goal it's to get my PGA TOUR card through the DP Tour and for me to prepare Belgium the right way was to get that flight.” He needed to travel to Belgium for this week's Soudal Open on the DP World Tour.

The Soudal Open runs from May 21 to May 24 at Rinkven Golfclub and carries a prize pool of $2.75 million. Chacarra chose to focus on that event instead of risking travel problems while waiting through the playoff in Texas. Chandler Phillips and Henrik Norlander eventually secured the two alternate spots.

Even with the explanation, the debate around Chacarra's choice has not slowed down. Some fans understood the travel decision, while others believed any chance connected to the U.S. Open should have taken priority. The moment also showed how difficult life can become for players trying to rebuild their careers after leaving LIV Golf.