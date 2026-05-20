Though not yet a name that rings bells for the average sports enthusiast, the surprising announcement of a break from golf from English golfer Marco Penge is bringing more attention to one of golf's rising stars. The 28-year-old player, whose rapid ascent to fame was fueled by a stellar performance in the 2025 season, has decided to take a hiatus from the PGA Tour while suffering from health issues related to a viral infection.

Who Is Marco Penge? All About The Player Taking His PGA Tour Break

Originally from England, Marco Penge was already showing talent not just in golf but also in football, getting youth trials in both sports before finally settling down to focus solely on golf. After becoming a pro golfer in 2017, Penge has been rising through the ranks of developmental tours until his recent success.

Penge experienced an explosive breakthrough year in 2025. Penge won three DP World Tour tournaments, reached 30th place in the Official World Golf Ranking, and was awarded the Seve Ballesteros Award for being the best European Tour golfer of the year. He also got a PGA Tour card for 2026, thus putting him on the list of most promising new talents in golf.

However, despite such great achievements, things did not go well for Penge in 2026. Even though he managed some impressive results, such as finishing tied fourth at the Valspar Championship and finishing in the top-20 at the Genesis Invitational, his performance was often interrupted by misses and withdrawals.

Marco Penge Health Update: Why PGA Tour Rookie Is Taking A Break

It has now become apparent what was behind the poor performance of Penge in recent weeks. The English golfer admitted that he had problems with his ears, neck, and nervous system due to a viral infection in Dubai at the end of last year.

After suffering from yet another sinus infection and vertigo, he received an MRI scan, which thankfully turned up negative. However, having failed to qualify for the PGA Championship, it seemed like taking a step back was necessary.

As the US Open approaches, everyone will now have to wait to see when one of golf's brightest young stars returns.