The fallout from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is still shaking the golf world months later. The PGA of America officially removed President Don Rea from his role after heavy criticism over how he handled the abuse aimed at Rory McIlroy and Team Europe during the event. The decision was announced on Friday through an official PGA of America statement shared by Golf Monthly. The organization confirmed that Don Rea has been suspended for the rest of his term, which was supposed to end in November 2026. Vice President Nathan Charnes has now stepped in as acting president, while Secretary Eric Eshleman has moved into the vice president role.

PGA Of America Removes Don Rea After Rory McIlroy Abuse Controversy

The controversy started during the 2025 Ryder Cup when fans at Bethpage Black repeatedly crossed the line with personal abuse directed at Rory McIlroy and other European players. Things became serious after reports claimed a fan threw a beer can toward McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll, during Saturday's match.

McIlroy later addressed the crowd behavior publicly and said, “There was a lot of language that was unacceptable and abusive behavior.” His comments quickly spread across the golf world and sparked major criticism of event organizers.

The pressure on Don Rea increased after his interview with BBC during the tournament. Instead of strongly condemning the abuse, he compared the situation to a youth soccer game and suggested that booing often motivates athletes. His comments immediately upset many fans and golf figures, and that reaction never really faded in the months that followed.

Rory McIlroy Incident Leaves Lasting Stain On Bethpage Ryder Cup

Even though the PGA of America did not directly mention Rory McIlroy in its latest statement, the organization admitted there had been “a series of issues over time” that damaged the association. For many fans, that wording clearly pointed back to the Ryder Cup controversy that overshadowed one of golf's biggest events.

The decision is historic because Don Rea becomes only the second PGA of America president removed during a term in the organization's 110-year history. The first was Ted Bishop in 2014 after a sexist social media post. That history made Friday's announcement feel even bigger across the sport.

Now, many golf fans believe the punishment arrived far too late. Still, the move shows how seriously the organization now views leadership during major events. The Ryder Cup is supposed to showcase passion and rivalry, but the Rory McIlroy controversy became a reminder of what happens when crowd behavior goes unchecked.