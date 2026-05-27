Veteran golfer Paul Casey of England is one of the experienced players who have joined LIV Golf. The English golfer Paul Casey has quit playing the ongoing LIV Golf Korea due to an issue with his wrist. Since the star golfer is still looking to win his first-ever title in the LIV Golf Series, fans are worried about the participation of Paul Casey for the upcoming tournament, where a total prize money of $30 million will be up for grabs in the LIV Golf Series.

Who Is Paul Casey? Everything About His Career Accomplishments, Majors and Net Worth

Paul Casey is considered to be one of the top golfers from England whose career success was based on participation in the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Born in Cheltenham, England in 1977, the man grew up in Weybridge. He honed his skills when playing golf professionally at Arizona State University, United States. As an amateur, he became the first player in history to win three consecutive Pac-10 Championships between 1998 and 2000.

Professionally, Casey quickly rose through the ranks of professional golf to achieve his highest world ranking of No. 3 back in 2009. The total value of Paul Casey's net worth is estimated to be about $21 million, while his career income stands at more than $24.7 million.

Why Did Paul Casey Leave LIV Golf Korea?

Paul Casey had no choice but to leave LIV Golf Korea due to pain in his wrist, according to a statement released via Crushers GC on their social media platform. At this point, it cannot be confirmed if his wrist issues are connected with previous ones he suffered during his career.

In the meantime, Australian player Travis Smyth has stepped into Casey's place on the Crushers GC team list, which will attend the Busan competition. This decision occurred after Casey made a very good performance for his side in Virginia, resulting in a tied 14th place at the LIV season. Currently, he ranks 34th in individual standings and continues waiting for the moment when he wins a first prize of the tournament after losing two playoffs, Hong Kong in 2024 and Dallas in the previous year.

Career Performance And Income Of Paul Casey Before Leaving LIV Golf Korea

Through the years of his career, Casey managed to create an interesting bank account as a golfer who achieved significant results on both the PGA and European Tours. As an example, his best years were in 2010 and 2009, during which he earned $3.6 million on the PGA and more than $2.6 million on the European Tour, respectively. In addition, all of his earnings were constantly above seven figures annually.

Regardless of that fact, by not attending the Korea tour of LIV Golf this time, he will continue to improve his health. It is expected that the veteran player will appear soon in further competitions of Crushers GC.