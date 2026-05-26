Bryson DeChambeau arrived in South Korea this week expecting questions about golf. Instead, much of the attention quickly shifted toward LIV Golf's uncertain future. Speaking at LIV Golf Korea, the former US Open champion admitted players were caught off guard after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund reportedly stepped away from long-term financial backing earlier this month. “We were surprised that they pulled out as quickly as they did. We didn't really see that coming,” DeChambeau told reporters during the event.

The comments came just days after major reports suggested LIV Golf was now looking for outside investors while also preparing backup plans to keep the league alive beyond 2026. According to CNBC, LIV Golf is trying to raise between $250 million and $350 million through private investors with help from investment bank Ducera Partners. Reports also claimed the league could move toward a smaller 10-event schedule. With leadership changes already happening behind the scenes, questions around the future of the Saudi-backed league are now growing louder.

Bryson DeChambeau Addresses LIV Golf Future After PIF Funding Uncertainty

Bryson DeChambeau made it clear that the sudden shift surprised even top players inside the league. Speaking honestly during the media session, he explained that many golfers believed LIV Golf already had financial plans locked in through 2032 before the reported withdrawal changed everything almost overnight.

“We were surprised that they pulled out as quickly as they did. We didn't really see that coming. But that's okay. One door closes, another opens,” DeChambeau said. He added, “I think we all have optimism that there is a business plan that makes sense for team golf.” His full comments quickly spread across golf media after the press conference.

The situation has become more serious because several reports now suggest LIV Golf has started preparing for difficult financial outcomes. Bloomberg reported that league officials have discussed possible bankruptcy options and even explored moving operations to the United States for Chapter 11 protection if needed. That process could reportedly impact player contracts as well.

DeChambeau also admitted he does not know what will happen with his own future earnings. “Your guess is as good as mine,” he said when asked whether he expects to receive the remaining value of his reported contract. Multiple reports have previously valued his LIV Golf deal at around $125 million through 2026.

LIV Golf Leadership Changes Add More Pressure Around The League's Future

Behind the scenes, LIV Golf is already going through major leadership changes. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, one of the key figures behind the league's launch alongside Greg Norman, has reportedly stepped down as chairman. Gene Davis and Jon Zinman are now leading the board during this uncertain stretch.

Even with the growing concerns, DeChambeau has continued supporting LIV Golf publicly. Back in April, he defended the league during another difficult period and said, “There are going to be times where we're squeezed and punched. This is one of those moments. But I'm going to do everything in my power to make it work.”

The golfer also shut down speculation about a possible return to the PGA Tour anytime soon. While many fans expected LIV players to rethink their future after the latest developments, DeChambeau said leaving the league is not something currently on his mind as he continues competing internationally.

Right now, LIV Golf faces one of the biggest moments since its launch in 2022. Players are still competing, events are still running, but the uncertainty around funding and long-term stability continues to grow. DeChambeau's latest comments showed that even some of LIV Golf's biggest stars are now waiting to see what happens next.