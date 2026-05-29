Austin Gaugert's PGA Tour return has happened much faster than many expected. Just days after being dismissed by Garrick Higgo following a costly penalty at the PGA Championship, the veteran caddie has already landed a new opportunity. According to the PGA Tour Media caddie list for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, Gaugert is now on Dylan Wu's bag. The move gives the experienced caddie a fresh start and puts him back inside the ropes almost immediately after a difficult chapter.

Austin Gaugert Lands New PGA Tour Job With Dylan Wu

The news became public when PGA Tour Media released its official caddie list for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Among the names was Austin Gaugert, who is set to work with Dylan Wu this week. The pairing is notable because Wu has rarely used another caddie during his professional career.

For years, Wu mostly relied on his brother Jeremy Wu as his on-course partner. He also briefly worked with William Lanier during the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. This time, however, Gaugert appears to be more than a short-term replacement. The two already know each other from their time together on the Korn Ferry Tour, which could help them settle into the partnership quickly.

The move also comes at an important stage of Wu's career. The 29-year-old is still chasing his first PGA Tour victory and continues to look for ways to take the next step. Bringing in an experienced caddie like Gaugert could provide valuable support. While Wu begins a new chapter, the story also brings attention back to the incident that suddenly left Gaugert without a job.

Garrick Higgo Penalty Led To Austin Gaugert's Exit

Sometimes a single moment can change everything in professional golf. What happened at the PGA Championship in Pennsylvania is a perfect example. The incident created headlines, sparked frustration, and ultimately led to one of the more surprising caddie changes of the season.

During the opening round at Aronimink Golf Club, Garrick Higgo failed to reach the first tee area on time despite Gaugert urging him to hurry. The South African golfer was assessed a two-stroke penalty. Two days later, Higgo missed the cut, and shortly afterward Gaugert was no longer on his team. Speaking about the situation, the caddie admitted that he “fell short” of his responsibilities.

Since then, both men have moved forward. Gaugert has quickly secured a new role with Dylan Wu. The story matters because it shows how quickly things can change in professional golf. One difficult week cost a caddie his job, but it also opened the door to a new opportunity almost immediately.