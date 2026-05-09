The St. Ambrose University golf team is heading into the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships this year at TPC Deere Run with a bit of history on its side. With an overall victory in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest held at TPC Deere Run not too long ago, the Fighting Bees now believe that they have the talent and experience necessary to make some waves. In past years, the St. Ambrose men's golf team found itself struggling just to advance beyond the 36-hole cut at the event, but this time around, things could very well be different. With an impressive list of veterans and a CCAC Player of the Year, Carsen Theis, St. Ambrose is not simply trying to compete. Instead, the goal is to advance.

St. Ambrose Golf Team Looking To Leverage Home-Course Advantage At TPC Deere Run

The 74th Annual NAIA Men's Golf National Championship will return to the nationally renowned course of TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This year marks the 10th time that the championship takes place in the venue, with a record field of 156 players, representing 29 teams and 11 individuals. Notably, for St. Ambrose University, however, familiarity may be their edge.

After all, it was only a few weeks since the Bees were crowned as conference champions after taking home the title of a win at Deere Run. The victory, Coach Jeff Griebel thinks, is evidence that his men can withstand both the pressure and challenge of playing on a PGA Tour-calibre course. And according to his player Carsen Theis, winning a national championship is just another step in making it past the team cut-off line.

A fresh burst of energy has brought renewed confidence to the program as well. Gone are the days when the Bees would approach nationals as an underdog, hoping merely to remain in contention; instead, it now seems much more about execution and consistency across four rounds.

Carsen Theis and Veteran Bees Team Ready For National Tournament

The intensity will ratchet up rapidly as soon as tournament play kicks off, with the field trimmed after two rounds to include just the top 15 teams and six individuals who aren't part of those teams. Traditionally, that cutoff point has been trouble for St. Ambrose, which has only reached nationals as a team on two occasions despite hosting the event numerous times over the years.

It may all be coming together for St. Ambrose, who could not have asked for better timing, given its home course advantage, recent success, and an extremely strong lineup.