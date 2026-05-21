Phil Foden is one of the best players the England football team has. But heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Manchester City star addition to the roster has become incertain.

With England's final 26-man roster announcement looming, multiple reports suggest Foden could be among the omissions as Tuchel trims his preliminary squad. If that happens, it would mark a stunning fall for a player widely regarded as one of the country's most naturally gifted attackers.

Why Is Phil Foden's Place Under Threat?

Foden's 2025-26 season didn't go well at Manchester City, he started only 22 Premier League matches and was struggling to keep up with his previous performance. He finished the season with modest numbers and was often overshadowed by teammates in key moments.

During the last international window, Tuchel publicly praised Foden's professionalism and attitude in training but questioned whether he was carrying that same impact into matches.

These comments immediately sparked speculation that England wasn't convinced about Foden's role heading into the World Cup.

England's attacking midfield positions are arguably the most competitive area of the squad.

The line up includes stars such as Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Cole Palmer. Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will also make the team.

That leaves very little room for players who are not clearly in their peak form.

Foden's versatility remains a major asset, but right now the team seems to have better options available.

Will Phil Foden Make the Final 26 Roster?

At this stage, the signs are not encouraging. Reports indicate Foden is expected to miss out alongside other high-profile names such as Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Fikayo Tomori. While no official confirmation has arrived yet, Tuchel's recent comments and England's growing depth suggest the City midfielder faces an uphill battle.

Fottball fans had split opinion on the whole situation, some believe having him on board would be the right choice, while some accept that he isn't ready for this.

If Foden is omitted, it would be one of the biggest surprises of England's World Cup squad announcement and a reminder of just how competitive the selection process has become.

For now, all eyes remain on the final squad reveal to see whether one of England's most talented players still has a place on the squad or not.

