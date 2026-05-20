UEFA just announced a major change for the 2030 FIFA World Cup qualifying process, and the proposed format could completely shift how teams compete for a place on soccer's biggest stage.

The new system is designed to reduce one-sided blowouts, increase competitive balance, and create more high-profile matchups throughout qualifying. UEFA's executive committee is expected to review the final proposal later this year, but the early details have already sparked major discussion across European football.

Why UEFA Wants To Change World Cup Qualifying

The current qualifying system has faced criticism for years because of extremely uneven matchups between teams.

"The new formats will improve competitive balance, reduce the number of dead matches, offer a more appealing and dynamic competition to fans, while ensuring a fair qualification chance for all teams and without adding any additional dates in the international calendar.": UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

As per the proposal UEFA's top 36 national teams would enter “League 1.”

Instead of traditional small groups, those 36 teams would be placed into three separate 12-team leagues. Each nation would play six matches against six different opponents, rather than facing every team home and away.

The draw system would mirror the modern Champions League format:

Teams split into multiple seeding pots

Every nation faces opponents from different pots

Two games against teams from each pot

Balanced strength of schedule across the competition

The top-ranked teams from each league would automatically qualify for the 2030 World Cup, while additional qualification spots would be determined through playoffs.

What Happens To Smaller Teams?

The remaining 18 UEFA teams would compete in a separate “League 2” structure. That includes countries like San Marino, Gibraltar, Andorra, and Liechtenstein.

These teams would still have a way to qualify through playoff systems. UEFA believes this would create more meaningful and competitive games for lower-ranked countries rather than forcing them into repeated mismatches against elite teams.

The proposal would dramatically increase marquee qualifying matchups. Instead of powerhouse teams routinely dominating smaller nations, fans could regularly see games between Europe's biggest countries during qualification windows.

For broadcasters and supporters, that means fewer “dead” games and more meaningful matches throughout the campaign. Whether this proposal gets implemented only time will tell. For now fans are eagerly waiting to watch 2026 Fifa World Cup, which is happening on June 11.