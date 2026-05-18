Carlo Ancelotti has named his 26-man Brazil squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the decision the entire football world was waiting for has finally been made. Neymar Jr is in, ending months of speculation about his international future.

Neymar has not played for the Selecao since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Uruguay in October 2023. Despite that lengthy absence, Ancelotti has handed Brazil's all-time leading scorer a fourth World Cup appearance, following those in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

The Neymar Decision

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday. Brazil will face friendlies against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6 before the tournament begins across the United States, Canada, and Mexico on June 11.

Ancelotti had been consistent throughout the selection process that physical fitness would be the only determining factor in any Neymar decision. The 34-year-old's return to Santos in 2025 was always built around one goal: getting fit enough to make this squad.

Season-ending injuries to Rodrygo and Estevao ultimately opened the door. With those two unavailable and Neymar showing enough recent form to convince Ancelotti he was ready, Brazil's record goalscorer earns his place.

The motivation is clear. An Olympic gold medal from 2016 remains the only major honour from his international career. Winning the World Cup with the Selecao on North American soil would be the perfect ending to a complicated but brilliant story.

Neymar himself has spoken openly about his desire to be at this tournament. Asked about a potential final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, he said: "A final between Brazil and Argentina would be spectacular."

The Squad in Full

Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha are the obvious starting wingers, and it would be a surprise if either missed the first XI. Matheus Cunha, Igor Thiago, and Endrick will compete for the central striker role. Teenage Bournemouth forward Rayan earns a shock call-up alongside Gabriel Martinelli.

In midfield, Ancelotti has gone attack-heavy with Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá, and Danilo of Botafogo making up five options. The defensive unit is anchored by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, with experienced veterans Alex Sandro and Danilo providing full-back cover.

Meanwhile, on the goalkeeping side, Liverpool veteran and Champions League winner Alisson Becker remains the first choice in goal, with Ederson and Weverton providing backup.

Brazil's World Cup Prospects

Brazil is among the tournament favourites and will play Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group G. On paper it is a kind draw, and Ancelotti's side should advance comfortably into the knockout rounds without major difficulty.

The real test will come later in the tournament. Brazil has not appeared in a World Cup final since winning the trophy in 2002 and was eliminated by Croatia in Qatar in 2022.

With Vinicius Junior in the form of his career, Raphinha as one of world football's most consistent performers and Neymar providing the creativity no one else in this squad possesses, Brazil arrive as genuine contenders. Whether Ancelotti can finally end their 24-year wait remains the tournament's most compelling question.

