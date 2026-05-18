FIFA World Cup 2026 will officially start on June 11, and football fans around the world are eagerly looking forward to the fun to begin. Despite being one of the smaller nations in world football, Croatia has consistently delivered good performances on the biggest stage. They were finishing runners-up in 2018 and securing third place in 2022.

Now, with veterans like Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić on the team, Croatia will hope to make another deep run in North America.

From team matchups to players participating in the event, here's everything you need to know.

Croatia World Cup 2026 Schedule

England vs Croatia - June 17, 2026

Venue: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Arlington, Texas Croatia vs Panama - June 23, 2026

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Venue: Toronto, Canada Croatia vs Ghana - June 27, 2026

Venue: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Croatia will likely target at least four points from matches against Panama and Ghana before hoping to challenge England for the top spot in Group L.

Croatia's Full FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers

Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen)

Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

Defenders

Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Duje Ćaleta-Car (Real Sociedad)

Josip Šutalo (Ajax)

Josip Stanišić (Bayern Munich)

Marin Pongračić (Fiorentina)

Martin Erlić (Midtjylland)

Luka Vušković (Hamburger SV)

Midfielders

Luka Modrić (AC Milan)

Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City)

Mario Pašalić (Atalanta)

Nikola Vlašić (Torino)

Luka Sučić (Real Sociedad)

Martin Baturina (Como)

Kristijan Jakić (Augsburg)

Petar Sučić (Inter Milan)

Nikola Moro (Bologna)

Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

Forwards

Ivan Perišić (PSV Eindhoven)

Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim)

Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Marco Pašalić (Orlando City)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas)

Igor Matanović (Freiburg)

Luka Modrić Headlines Croatia's Experienced Core. Even at 40 years old, Modrić remains the main player of Croatia's national team. The legendary midfielder enters what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance as Croatia's captain and all-time appearance leader.

Alongside him, we have Ivan Perišić and Mateo Kovačić bringing in valuable tournament experience. With this team we can expect Croatia to climb up the ladder and give strong competition to others.

Croatia has built a reputation for thriving under pressure during major tournaments. While the current roater may not be as good as the 2018 one, the blend of experienced stars along with fresh talent still makes the team dangerous.

Whether they win it all or lose in the beginning, only time will tell.



