The 2026 FIFA World Cup will start officially on June 11, and with football manager Mauricio Pochettino set to unveil his final 26-man roster on May 26, speculation is heating up over who will make the roster.

Predicted USMNT Goalkeepers

Matt Freese is expected to play an important role in the World Cup. Veteran goalkeeper Matt Turner is expected to make the roster as well because of his international experience.

The final goalkeeper spot could come down to youth versus experience, and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady is gaining momentum as a potential long-term option for the national team.

Predicted Goalkeepers

Matt Freese

Matt Turner

Chris Brady

Predicted Defenders for the World Cup

Fulham star Antonee Robinson and PSV fullback Sergino Dest are expected to start, while Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards and veteran Tim Ream will remain central pieces.

The center-back position is still not decided, Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie are currently viewed as favorites.

Predicted Defenders

Antonee Robinson

Sergino Dest

Tim Ream

Chris Richards

Auston Trusty

Mark McKenzie

Alex Freeman

Max Arfsten

Midfield Core Led by Tyler Adams

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is expected to captain the squad if fully fit. Alongside him, Tanner Tessmann and Sebastian Berhalter have emerged as important options in midfield.

The injury to Johnny Cardoso opened the door for additional players.

Predicted Midfielders

Tyler Adams

Tanner Tessmann

Sebastian Berhalter

Aidan Morris

Cristian Roldan

Attack Built Around Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic remains the face of the USMNT and will likely lead the attack alongside Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman. Tim Weah's pace and Diego Luna's creativity also make them valuable pieces for Pochettino's system.

At striker, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are expected to headline the group, while Brian White could edge out more experienced names thanks to his recent form.

Predicted Attackers

Christian Pulisic

Weston McKennie

Malik Tillman

Tim Weah

Diego Luna

Gio Reyna

Brendan Aaronson

Folarin Balogun

Ricardo Pepi

Brian White

Following the roster reveal, the United States will play two friendlies before opening the World Cup against Paraguay on June 12. Expectations are higher than ever for the Americans, especially with the tournament taking place at home.

Pochettino's final selections could define the next era of U.S. soccer, and fans will soon find out which 26 players get the opportunity to represent the country on the biggest stage.



