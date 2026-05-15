USMNT World Cup Roster Announcement: Full Squad Predictions for 2026 FIFA
Who will make the USMNT World Cup squad? Full 2026 roster predictions and biggest selection debates.
- Mauricio Pochettino is set to announce the final 26-man USMNT World Cup squad on May 26 in New York City.
- Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams are expected to headline the roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are projected to lead the attack as the USMNT prepares for a home World
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will start officially on June 11, and with football manager Mauricio Pochettino set to unveil his final 26-man roster on May 26, speculation is heating up over who will make the roster.
Predicted USMNT Goalkeepers
Matt Freese is expected to play an important role in the World Cup. Veteran goalkeeper Matt Turner is expected to make the roster as well because of his international experience.
The final goalkeeper spot could come down to youth versus experience, and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady is gaining momentum as a potential long-term option for the national team.
Predicted Goalkeepers
- Matt Freese
- Matt Turner
- Chris Brady
Predicted Defenders for the World Cup
Fulham star Antonee Robinson and PSV fullback Sergino Dest are expected to start, while Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards and veteran Tim Ream will remain central pieces.
The center-back position is still not decided, Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie are currently viewed as favorites.
Predicted Defenders
- Antonee Robinson
- Sergino Dest
- Tim Ream
- Chris Richards
- Auston Trusty
- Mark McKenzie
- Alex Freeman
- Max Arfsten
Midfield Core Led by Tyler Adams
Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is expected to captain the squad if fully fit. Alongside him, Tanner Tessmann and Sebastian Berhalter have emerged as important options in midfield.
The injury to Johnny Cardoso opened the door for additional players.
Predicted Midfielders
- Tyler Adams
- Tanner Tessmann
- Sebastian Berhalter
- Aidan Morris
- Cristian Roldan
Attack Built Around Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic remains the face of the USMNT and will likely lead the attack alongside Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman. Tim Weah's pace and Diego Luna's creativity also make them valuable pieces for Pochettino's system.
At striker, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are expected to headline the group, while Brian White could edge out more experienced names thanks to his recent form.
Predicted Attackers
- Christian Pulisic
- Weston McKennie
- Malik Tillman
- Tim Weah
- Diego Luna
- Gio Reyna
- Brendan Aaronson
- Folarin Balogun
- Ricardo Pepi
- Brian White
Following the roster reveal, the United States will play two friendlies before opening the World Cup against Paraguay on June 12. Expectations are higher than ever for the Americans, especially with the tournament taking place at home.
Pochettino's final selections could define the next era of U.S. soccer, and fans will soon find out which 26 players get the opportunity to represent the country on the biggest stage.