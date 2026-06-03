Iran's football federation confirmed on Wednesday that their final pre-tournament friendly against Mali, scheduled for Thursday in Antalya, will be played behind closed doors with no media attendance. The decision was framed around tactical confidentiality, with the federation citing the importance of the match and the head coach's preparation objectives as the reasons for the closed-door format.

The squad has been in Antalya since May 18, using Turkey as a base while working through the geopolitical and administrative complications that have surrounded their World Cup participation since the US and Israel began military operations against Iran on February 28. A ceasefire was reached on April 8, but the diplomatic fallout has continued to shape every logistical decision around Team Melli's tournament preparations.

Iran have played three friendly matches across two training camps in Antalya, losing to Nigeria and recording victories over Costa Rica and Gambia. The Mali match on Thursday is their fourth and final warm-up before the tournament begins.

The Visa Situation and the Mexico Plan

Iran's US visas had not been confirmed as of Wednesday morning. Federation chief Mehdi Taj said on Monday he expected the players to receive their Mexican visas either Tuesday or Wednesday, with US visas to follow shortly after. The plan, approved by FIFA after prolonged negotiations, is for the team to base themselves in Tijuana, Mexico, crossing the border to Los Angeles and Seattle only on matchdays.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Washington would permit the team entry but stated that delegation members with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not be allowed to travel with the squad. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed Mexico had no issue hosting the team after the US refused to allow overnight stays on American soil.

What Comes Next

The squad departs for Mexico on Saturday, flying via Spain, and will use Tijuana as their base for the group stage. Iran face New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, both in Los Angeles, then Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The tournament begins in eight days. The visas are still not confirmed.