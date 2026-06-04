Seven days before the opening match in Mexico City, FIFA updated its Stadium Code of Conduct and removed a provision that had explicitly allowed supporters to bring empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles of up to one litre into venues. The change took effect on June 2. Ticket holders were informed via email. No press conference was called. The reaction from fan groups was immediate and angry. The Football Supporters' Association put it plainly: "Yet again with this World Cup, it is fans last and not fans first. The heat and humidity is a real concern for fans' welfare, it should be this that is FIFA's main focus and not the ability to sell more bottled water at inflated prices."

The Free Lions, England's official fans' embassy, added: "What next? Sun cream banned and fans forced to buy it in stadiums? For all of the effort they are going to with drinks breaks for the players, this is such a strange, late change. We were assured by FIFA that fans would have the ability to bring their own water bottle. Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money-grab."

FIFA's Reasoning and What It Is Offering Instead

FIFA's official justification centres on safety. The governing body said the ban was introduced to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees, noting that several host venues had already banned outside bottles and that it was standardising the rule across all stadiums.

Outside venues, FIFA confirmed heat mitigation measures including misting stations, cooling tents, hydration stations and fans. Inside stadiums, water bottle prices will remain consistent with what other events charge at the same venues. Bottled water cost between $4 and $6 at last summer's Club World Cup.

Why the Timing Has Made It Worse

What has enraged supporters most is not the policy itself but when it arrived. The code of conduct had explicitly permitted reusable bottles as recently as mid-May. Several of the same stadiums allowed empty bottles during the Club World Cup. The reversal, delivered via email a week before kick-off, gave fans no time to prepare and no meaningful way to respond. The tournament starts June 11. The bottles stay home.