The 2026 FIFA World Cup will start officially on June 11, and with football manager Carlos Queiroz set to unveil his final 26-man roster on June 1, speculation is heating up over who will make the roster.

Led by stars like Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Jordan Ayew, the Black Stars head into the tournament with one of the most exciting attacking groups in Africa.

Ghana's Predicted Goalkeepers for World Cup 2026

Benjamin Asare currently appears to be Ghana's first-choice for goalkeeping. His performances during qualification helped solidify his spot entering the tournament.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to provide valuable experience as the backup option, along with Joseph Anang.

Predicted Goalkeepers

Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak)

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

Joseph Anang (St Patrick's Athletic)

Predicted Defenders for the World Cup

One of the biggest concerns for Ghana entering the World Cup is the reported ACL injury to Mohammed Salisu. He has been a major part of Ghana's defensive stability alongside Alexander Djiku.

Without him, we can expect players like Jerome Opoku, Kojo Peprah Oppong and Derrick Kohn to have a larger role during the tournament.

Djiku's leadership and experience will become even more important as the team prepares to face tougher opponents.

Predicted Defenders

Alexander Djiku (Spartak Moscow)

Jerome Opoku (İstanbul Başakşehir)

Gideon Mensah (Auxerre)

Derrick Kohn (Union Berlin)

Kojo Peprah Oppong (Nice)

Jonas Adjetey (Basel)

Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjælland)

Ebenezer Annan (Saint-Étienne)

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo Lead Ghana's Attack

Predicted Attackers for the World Cup

Mohammed Kudus is one of Africa's most talented creative midfielders despite an injury-hit season.And we have Antoine Semenyo who enters the tournament in good form after continuing his rise in the Premier League.

Captain Jordan Ayew is also expected to play a major role after finishing as Ghana's top scorer during qualification.

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams and Leicester winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku give Ghana additional depth.

Predicted Midfielders and Forwards

Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham)

Thomas Partey (Villarreal)

Elisha Owusu (Auxerre)

Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari)

Kwasi Sibo (Oviedo)

Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

Jordan Ayew (Leicester City)

Inaki Williams (Athletic Club)

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta)

Ernest Nuamah (Lyon)

Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah)

Possible Surprise Inclusions for Ghana

Several emerging players are also pushing for late inclusion in the squad.

Prince Amoako Junior, Frank Junior Adjei and Prince-Osei Owusu are among the names gaining attention thanks to strong club form in Europe and MLS.

Ghana's final roster could still include a few surprises, especially with injuries and late performances potentially reshaping managerCarlos Queiroz's plans before the tournament begins.

