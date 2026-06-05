Group A doubles as the opening act for the entire tournament. Mexico and South Africa meet at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, the first match of the 2026 World Cup, repeating the exact fixture that opened the 2010 tournament in Johannesburg. Sixteen years on, both teams are in very different places, but the occasion carries the same weight. Here is what to expect.

The Teams and Their Key Players

Mexico come in as co-hosts and favourites to top the group, backed by a passionate home crowd at two of the three venues. They won the 2025 Gold Cup and have not had to qualify, focusing entirely on preparation. Santiago Gimenez leads the attack after a brilliant season in Europe. Edson Álvarez anchors the midfield. The pressure of a home World Cup is real: Mexico have not gone beyond the round of 16 in eight consecutive tournaments.

South Korea bring Son Heung-min at his fourth and likely final World Cup. He scored twice in their warm-up win over Trinidad and Tobago last weekend. Lee Kang-in of PSG and Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich give the squad genuine European quality. Hong Myung-bo's side were the only Asian team to go unbeaten through qualifying. All three of their group games are in Mexico, which means playing in front of hostile crowds from start to finish.

South Africa are back at a World Cup for the first time since hosting the 2010 tournament. Ronwen Williams, one of the best goalkeepers in African football, gives them a foundation. Percy Tau and Themba Zwane provide attacking threat. They are the underdogs, but South Africa in 2010 scored the first goal of that tournament and are not a side that rolls over.

Czechia qualified through UEFA's Path D on the final matchday of playoffs in March. Tomas Soucek captains a squad built around Premier League and Bundesliga experience. Matej Kovar in goal is one of the more underrated stoppers heading into the tournament.

Fixtures and Prediction

June 11: Mexico vs South Africa, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. June 11: South Korea vs Czechia, Estadio Akron, Guadalajara. June 18: Czechia vs South Africa, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. June 18: Mexico vs South Korea, Estadio Akron, Guadalajara. June 24: Czechia vs Mexico, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. June 24: South Africa vs South Korea, Estadio BBVA, Monterrey.

Mexico and South Korea might advance. South Africa go home with a result that surprises someone. Czechia are the side most likely to upset the order if their experienced core hits form at the right moment.

