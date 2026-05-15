China will not remain in the dark when the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. State-owned broadcaster CCTV has secured a multi-year agreement with FIFA covering the 2026 and 2030 men's World Cups, ending months of stalled negotiations that threatened to leave the world's most populous nation without access to the tournament.

The deal also extends to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women's World Cups, making it one of the most comprehensive broadcast agreements FIFA has struck for the upcoming cycle. CCTV will cover every match across all four tournaments through both linear and digital streaming platforms.

What the Deal Covers and What It Cost

The agreement covers mainland China exclusively, with Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan not included under its terms. Popular streaming platform Migu, which covered the FIFA Club World Cup last year, is expected to sub-license from CCTV to expand the tournament's digital reach across the country.

The financial terms represent a significant compromise from FIFA's original position. The governing body had reportedly sought a nine-figure fee for the 2026 rights alone, a valuation that stalled talks for months. CMG will instead pay approximately $60 million for the 2026 tournament as part of the wider deal.

FIFA increased its asking prices for this cycle to account for the expanded 48-team format, which adds considerably more matches to each tournament. The 2026 World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 and is hosted jointly across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Why China's Absence From the Pitch Made Talks Harder

China has not qualified for the men's World Cup since 2002 and will not compete in 2026. That absence significantly affected the commercial negotiations, with reduced domestic appetite for a tournament the national team is not participating in, making FIFA's original asking price difficult to justify.

The Chinese women's team has fared considerably better, qualifying for each of the last three Women's World Cups and already securing a place in the 2027 edition. However, without an Asian host nation in the near future, women's football media rights values across the region remain well below FIFA's targets.

India Now the Only Major Market Without a Deal

With China confirmed, India remains the only major market that has not yet secured broadcast rights for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA has so far been unable to reach an agreement with any major Indian media enterprise, leaving a potential blackout across one of the world's fastest-growing football audiences just weeks before the tournament begins.

