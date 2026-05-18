Shakira is donating all her royalties from Dai Dai, the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026, to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The track, released with Burna Boy through Sony Music Latin, was unveiled during Global Citizen NOW in New York. FIFA and Global Citizen confirmed that the campaign hopes to raise 100 million dollars before the FIFA World Cup 2026 ends.

Shakira backs FIFA education fund

Shakira confirmed that her earnings from Dai Dai will go directly to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The initiative plans to support access to education and sports for children around the world. There is also financial support coming from Sony Music Latin, which will match the first 250,000 dollars raised through the campaign with its own donation. The singer is also extending the effort to her upcoming tour. Shakira will donate 1 dollar from every ticket sold for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, adding another major fundraising stream linked to the project.

Burna Boy speaks about football and music

Dai Dai marks another major global collaboration for Burna Boy, whose career has increasingly crossed over into international sports and entertainment spaces. Speaking about the release, he said, “The World Cup is one of the few things the entire world experiences together.” He added, “Football and music speak the same language. They bring people together no matter where you're from and being part of this moment through music means a lot to me.”

Dai Dai has arrived just before another major FIFA event for Shakira. The singer will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on July 19 alongside Madonna and BTS. FIFA is introducing a halftime show at the World Cup final for the first time, with the event also supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Busy year for Shakira and Burna Boy

The FIFA song adds to a packed schedule for Shakira this year. She will soon begin a limited set of arena shows in the United States as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Later in the year, she will also perform an 11-night residency in Madrid at a specially built venue called Shakira Stadium. More than 500,000 tickets for the residency have already been sold.

For Burna Boy, “Dai Dai” is another major international project. Over the years, the singer has built a strong global presence through stadium shows, sports appearances, music partnerships, and performances at events like the NBA All-Star Game.