The debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has defined an entire era of soccer. The two legends have spent nearly two decades pushing each other to historic heights.

Now, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, fans are preparing for the final chapter of the sport's greatest rivalry.

So, who has the edge heading into their final World Cup appearance?

Messi vs Ronaldo in 2026 So Far

Messi is 38 years old right now and Ronaldo is 41 years old, despite their age both players continue producing elite numbers on the field.

Messi got 11 goals and three assists in 15 appearances for Inter Miami CF in 2026 so far. He also leads in minutes per goal compared to Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 14 goals in 20 appearances for Al Nassr team, and still remains one of the most dangerous finishers in the world despite his age.

Based on stats alone, Ronaldo currently holds the edge in total goals, while Messi leads in assists.

Who Has the Better Overall Resume?

Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, four Champions League titles, multiple La Liga crowns, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

On the other hand Ronaldo remains the all-time leading scorer in men's international football and the only player to score in five different World Cups. He has also won five Champions League titles and multiple league trophies across England, Spain, and Italy.

Right now both the stars are looking to add the World Cup trophy to their resumes.

One major reason that this debate between two superstars never truly ends is because they both dominate in different ways.

There is a realistic possibility that Argentina and Portugal could meet during the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Depending on how the groups unfold, Messi and Ronaldo could potentially face each other in a blockbuster quarterfinal or even the final.

Messi recently described the rivalry as “beautiful,” insisting there was always mutual respect between the two icons despite years of comparisons.

As both the stars prepare to play on the world's biggest stage, one thing is certain that this matchup, if it happens, is going to be legendary. Regardless of who fans believe is better, one thing is certain: soccer may never witness another rivalry quite like Messi vs Ronaldo again.

