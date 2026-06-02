There are not many 18-year-olds whose fitness status becomes a matter of national conversation, but Lamine Yamal has never been an ordinary teenager. When the Barcelona forward went down on April 22 during a LaLiga match against Celta de Vigo, suffering a hamstring injury in his left leg, the concern within the Spanish national team setup was immediate. The World Cup was just weeks away. The clock had started.

From the Gym to the Grass: How the Recovery Unfolded

Yamal suffered a partial tear of the biceps femoris in his left leg, and Barcelona opted for a conservative treatment plan rather than surgery. The early weeks were spent largely indoors. After spending several weeks focused on gym-based recovery work, he progressed further in his preparation, returning to the grass and working with the ball at Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training complex.

It was a milestone moment. Initial projections suggested a recovery period of six to eight weeks, which would have left Yamal racing against the clock for the World Cup. However, the 18-year-old is on track to significantly outperform those timelines. Even so, Yamal himself admitted the anxiety was real. "I never had a hamstring injury like that but I knew that it wasn't going to be a short recovery time. I was afraid that it was something serious or that it could relapse and that I would miss the World Cup," he said in an interview with the RFEF.

Spain's Plan: Protect Him First, Use Him Later

Yamal has now been named in Spain's 26-player squad and is expected to be fit for the tournament, which begins on June 11. But that does not mean he will be thrown in from the start. Spain's coaching staff believes that rushing his return could lead to more serious consequences in a season in which the player has accumulated a heavy workload with both Barcelona and the national team. The current projection suggests a possible return in Spain's final group-stage match on June 26 against Uruguay.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to manage Yamal's minutes carefully in the group stage. It is a familiar gamble for the coach. At Euro 2024, he faced a nearly identical dilemma with Dani Olmo, and the Spain boss later admitted they were close to leaving Olmo out entirely before he went on to become a decisive figure in the tournament. The hope is that patience, again, pays off on the biggest stage.