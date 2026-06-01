Brazil's final home match before the 2026 World Cup ended exactly the way Ancelotti would have wanted. Six goals, a standing ovation, and a Maracana crowd sending the Seleção off to North America with the kind of noise that reminds the rest of the world what Brazilian football means to the people who grew up watching it. Vinicius Junior scored in the second minute and barely stopped from there. Casemiro, Rayan, Lucas Paquetá, Igor Thiago and Danilo all got on the scoresheet. Panama contributed two of their own, one of which was an own goal and the other a thunderbolt consolation that the Maracana applauded anyway.

Neymar was not in the starting lineup, and he did not come off the bench. His Grade 2 calf strain is still keeping him out of competitive action, and Brazil will not risk making it worse ten days before the Morocco opener. But he was at the Maracana. He was in the squad dugout for parts of the evening.

The Shoes Everyone Is Talking About

The Nike Shox R4 Brazil edition was spotted and posted by the Instagram account footballerfits, which shared a zoomed-in image of the trainer alongside the full photo of Neymar walking across the Maracana turf with a thumbs up raised. The colourway, black and grey with yellow Swoosh detailing and blue Shox pods at the heel, leans directly into the Brazilian national team palette without being a direct replica of the kit.

Neymar Rocks Nike Shox R4 Brazil Edition At The Maracana

Photo Credit: Instagram

The Nike Shox R4 was originally released in 2000 and has been through several high-profile retro revivals since. It sits in the same cultural space as the Air Max 95 and Air Force 1 as a silhouette that exists equally in sport and street wear. Neymar wearing a Seleção-themed colourway at the Maracana, the most symbolic football ground in Brazil, on the night of their last home game before a World Cup, is the kind of placement that does not happen by accident.

What the Match Itself Meant

Ancelotti rotated heavily, fielding two largely different elevens for each half. With Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos and Gabriel Martinelli absent after Arsenal's Champions League final against PSG on Saturday, the depth of the squad was on show. Rayan scored his first senior international goal. Danilo Santos, the Botafogo right-back not to be confused with the veteran full-back also in the squad, also found the net.